FinXCoin Announces Cutting-edge Web3 Solutions Using Blockchain Technology

DUBAI, UAE, May 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinXCoin Project, initiated by Transborder Logistics, has announced its plans to provide Web3 solutions for supply chain and various industries using blockchain technology. The blockchain-based Web3 solution, has received high praise from industry experts for its innovative approach to revolutionizing traditional business processes.





The FinXCoin team has devised a distinctive strategy to build its Web3 solutions, collaborating with accomplished professionals and firms from each sector. This collaborative approach empowers the team to identify the specific pain points of each industry and customize solutions that address them with utmost efficacy and efficiency. By closely working with these experts, FinXCoin demonstrates its unwavering dedication to innovation and agility in adapting to the evolving needs of its clients.

Leveraging their experience of more than eight years in freight management, FinXCoin is creating applications that overcome all the prevalent issues in the current scenario. Their areas of focus include

Management: Capacity planning, Quality control, Cost management and reduction, Risk Management, Sustainability, Compliances

Data: Data management, Inventory Management, Demand Forecasting, Technology Integration

Communication: Collaboration, Cultural Differences, Communication Gap, Transportation, Supplier Relationship Management

Enhancements: Lead Time, Capacity Constraints, Order Fulfillment, Reverse Logistics, Ethical Sourcing

The company is collaborating with healthcare and educational institutions to develop Web3-enabled solutions to impact these sectors positively. Aamir Khan, the CEO, and Co-Founder of the FinXCoin Project, expressed his excitement at the project's presale launch, offering investors a chance to participate in the project at a 25% reduced rate. He also thanked the community for its support and interest in the project.

With over 25 global partnerships, FinXCoin has expanded its reach and expertise, creating a network of collaborators that helps the company understand the platform better and collaborate with other industry leaders, exchange ideas, and share resources, all aimed at providing the best possible service to their clients. The company official, Natali Nadoevi explained that this growing network is key to expanding revenue streams, which include transaction fees over each platform in the FinXCoin Ecosystem, subscriptions, premium feature sales, and a growing number of FinXCoin token adoptions. Each new partnership acquisition exponentially increases the number of users.

With its versatility and unwavering commitment to innovation, FinXCoin is set to become a trailblazer in the Web3 space. Investors are urged to refer to the whitepaper and roadmap on the FinXCoin website to understand better the project's vision, goals, and technical specifications for its blockchain-based solutions. The FinXCoin token price is estimated to grow from $0.20 to $5.00, making it a potentially profitable investment opportunity.

