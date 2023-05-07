JDB's Launch of Token V2 on ETH Chain Set to Revolutionize DeFi Trading

Zurich, Switzerland, May 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JDB, the Swiss big data tech-startup, has announced the launch of its Token V2 on the Ethereum (ETH) chain at 5pm UTC on May 8th. The company's innovative chain analytics platform is set to revolutionize the world of DeFi trading with cutting-edge technology and analysis.







The JDB DApp is a leading on-chain analysis tool that offers users a plethora of features to help them analyze data and optimize their DeFi trading strategies. Its most crucial tool is the display of the most profitable wallets in the entire DeFi space, which users can track and learn from to improve their own trading strategies. The JDB Token serves as the access license for the DApp and its associated data.

According to the founder of JDB, the company will also release DApp V3 on the ETH chain shortly after the launch, which will include data from ETH/ARB and many new tools. The roadmap for JDB includes exciting features such automated copy trading, hot tokens section based on data, and chat between wallets, as well as dark mode and integration with ChatGPT. Additionally, there are plans to expand to more chains and launch a Launchpad.

"JDB is the only tool that a DeFi trader needs to achieve maximum transparency, security, and profitability," said the founder of JDB. "Our mission is to make DeFi trading more accessible and profitable for everyone. We are excited about the launch of our Token and associated DApp on the ETH Chain, and we look forward to equipping our users with the best tools to optimize their DeFi trading portfolio."

With the upcoming launch of Token V2 and the addition of ETH/ARB data and many new tools, JDB is poised to become the go-to resource for DeFi traders everywhere. The company's impressive growth in recent months makes the launch of the Token an important step in its development, and the JDB DApp is set to remain one of the leading on-chain analysis platforms in the DeFi industry.

JDB website: https://jdb.finance

JDB Dapp: https://dapp.jdb.finance

JDB Twitter: https://twitter.com/jdb_data

JDB Telegram: https://t.me/JDBportal

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jdb_official

Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?inputCurrency=ETH&outputCurrency=0xbad96ea5d43156a99a94cd1fd36a330aa7e2273e

Email: info@jdb.finance



Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



