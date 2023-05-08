Anti-Jamming Market Size Projected to Reach USD 8.28 Billion by 2029 | With a CAGR of 12.36%

Pune, India, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-jamming market size was valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.28 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 12.36% during the forecast period. Rising applications of GPS jammers at the time of joint military exercises or in war zones are expected to propel the market course in a growing direction. The increasing demand for UAVs in the defense sector is expected to facilitate market development for anti-jamming devices. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Anti-Jamming Market, 2022-2029.”

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 12.36 % 2029 Value Projection USD 8.28 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 3.66 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020

By Receiver Type Analysis

By Technique Analysis

By Application Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Anti-Jamming Market Growth Drivers Proliferation of GPS Jamming Activities to Boost the Demand for the Product in Commercial Aviation Increasing Demand for UAVs in the Defense Sector will Propel the Market Growth

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Russia-Ukraine War Altered the Procurement Priorities Affecting Market Growth

The Russian-Ukraine war changed procurement priorities and defense spending over several platforms. In April 2022, it was reported by the Civil Aviation Authority of France that the satellite navigation attempts for jamming near the Black Sea by the Russian army. This led to the disruption in the navigation systems of many commercial airlines on the route.

Segments

Airborne to Dictate Due to Rising Number of Satellites

On the basis of platform, the market is divided into airborne, land, naval, and space. The airborne segment is anticipated to have the dominant segment due to the rising number of satellites owned by developed and developing countries.

Military and Government Grade to Dictate Due to Increasing Demand in Defense Sector

Based on receiver type, the market is categorized into military and government-grade and commercial transportation grade. The military and government grade segment is set to be the fastest segment due to increasing demand in the defense sector.

Nulling System to Dictate Due to Wider Applications across Every Platform

On the basis of technique, the market is divided into nulling system, beam steering system, and excision system. Nulling system is expected to have the highest CAGR due to its broad applications and technological capability.

Position, Navigation and Timing Devices Dominate the Market Due to Installation Over Aircraft and UAVs

On the basis of application, the market is divided into flight control, surveillance & reconnaissance, position, navigation and timing, targeting, casualty evacuation, and others. Position, navigation and timing segment held the highest market share due to utilization in commercial aircraft, UAVs, and so on.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Applications of GPS Jammers to Drive Product Demand

Rising application of GPS jammers at the time of military exercise or in war zones is anticipated to drive the anti-jamming market growth. In April 2022, satellite navigation jamming attempts by the Russian army near the Black Sea area was reported by the Civil Aviation Authority of France. Increasing demand for UAVs in the defense sector is expected to drive market growth. Technological improvements in UAVs have led to the development of lightweight and robust drones, which have extended range and battery backup. Miniaturization and increased beam-forming capabilities are expected to push the market course.

However, advancement in quantum communication is expected to impede market growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share Owing to Increasing Demand for Space-based Anti-Jammers

North America is expected to lead the anti-jamming market share due to the high demand for space-based anti-jammers. In August 2022, Lockheed Martin won a contract worth USD 32 million for the integration of Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) with M-code anti-jam capabilities.

Asia Pacific is set to have noteworthy growth due to rising defense spending by China, India, and Japan. In June 2022, the Kalyani Group launched BHARAT 150 drone with anti-jam capabilities for defense applications.

Europe is set to be the third largest market due to increasing procurements of anti-jammers as a precautionary measure against Russia-Ukraine war-like circumstances.

Competitive Landscape

Financial Support Offered to Key Players to Improve Market Growth

The global market is consolidated in nature due to the presence of major anti-jamming players such as BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, and L3Harris Technologies Inc. The key players are focused on offering advanced and portable anti-jammer for air, land, sea, and space-based platforms. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded an additional contract worth USD 315 million to BAE Systems for M-code anti-jam devices for the U.S. armed forces. The total contract value reached USD 640 million after the additional purchase.

Key Industry Development

September 2022- Collins Aerospace secured a five-year contract worth USD 583 million from the U.S. Army for Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System (MAPS) Gen II anti-jammers.

