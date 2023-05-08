Global Notebook PC Market Forecast Report 2022-2023 & 2027 Featuring AMD, Intel, & Nvidia

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Notebook PC Market Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of global PC and notebook PC volume forecasts for the period 2022-2027 with breakdowns by region, panel size, and CPU type/platform; examines the development of the industry and market.

Throughout 2022, the global notebook PC market was impacted by a series of incidents, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global inflation, interest rate hikes in North America, and China's dynamic "zero-COVID" policy. These incidents led to frequent downward revisions of shipments.

As the world gradually lifts restrictions following the easing of the pandemic, the pandemic dividend officially comes to an end, and the global notebook PC market in 2023 is expected to face a downturn in demand.

List of Topics

Global PC market volume forecast per year for the period 2023-2027, including notebook PCs and desktop PCs but not tablets

Global notebook PC shipment volume per quarter for the period 1Q 2020- 4Q 2022

The report includes forecasts of worldwide notebook PC shipment volume and share by region, by panel size, and by CPU platform (Intel/AMD)

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet) Shipment Volume, 2019 - 2027

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 2019 - 2027

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2021 - 4Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2019 - 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Computing Platform, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Computing Platform, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AMD

Intel

Nvidia

