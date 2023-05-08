Global Gambling Market Report 2023: Players Include China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, Flutter Entertainment, Maruhan and Tabcorp Holdings

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global gambling market grew from $449.04 billion in 2022 to $702.45 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.4%. The gambling market is expected to grow to $765.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.2%.

Major companies in the gambling market include China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, Sociedad Estatal Loterias y Apuestas del Estado S.A., Flutter Entertainment plc, Maruhan, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., Penn National Gaming, Inc., Caesars Entertainment Corporation and LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

Gambling is the act of wagering money or something of value on an event with an uncertain outcome that is not under the gambler's control, with the intent of winning something else of value, often money. Gambling can teach a valuable lesson about the relationship between risk and reward.



The main types of gambling are casino lotteries, sports betting, and other gambling. A lottery is a type of gambling in which numbers are drawn at random for a prize. The various channels include offline, online, and virtual reality (VR) and are used by several end users such as gambling enthusiasts, social exuberant, and others.



Branded slots are increasingly becoming popular in the gambling industry. Branded slots are licensed online casino games built around universally popular subjects such as movies, TV shows, music, or books. Brand loyalty draws customers towards trying slot games revolving around their favorite characters. Branded online slot games attract casual bettors, even the ones with little experience and interest in slot machines, as they create a connection with the players due to their familiarity with characters on the slots, increasing the traffic on the slot machines. Branded slots based on Game of Thrones, Westworld, Batman, and Jurassic Park are some of the most popular branded slot games.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gambling market in 2022. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gambling market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the gambling market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Changing Consumer Gambling Habits: The demand for gambling is expected to be driven by the changing gambling habits of consumers. The increasing popularity of gambling apps and social gambling will propel the growth of the market going forward. The global social casino market reached $4.64 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5%. The increasing adoption of mobile devices and increasing internet penetration will drive the demand for online gambling, driving market growth.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $702.45 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $765.89 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Global

