Global Investments Market Forecast to 2032: Sector is Expected to Reach $5,193 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investments Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global investments market grew from $3532.16 billion in 2022 to $3837.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The investments market is expected to grow to $5193.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Companies Mentioned

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goldman Sachs

Legal & General Group plc

INTL Fcstone Inc

UBS

Morgan Stanley

CNP Assurances

Bank of America Corporation

Citi Group

An investment is a future-focused purchase of products with the intention of generating income or building wealth in the future.



The main types of investments are wealth management, securities brokerage, stock exchange services, and investment banking. Wealth management refers to the investments made for the security of wealth. The various modes involved are online, and offline modes that are used in B2B, B2C end-users.



Wealth management firms are increasingly offering hybrid services, including standardized and personalized advice, to their clients globally. The need for standardization and personalization of advice mainly arises due to the growing demand for consistent and robust solutions among consumers. In this regard, wealth management firms are producing computer-driven analysis to offer standardized advisory services, while also maintaining granularity in their offerings with bespoke solutions.



Western Europe was the largest region in the investments market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the investments market. The regions covered in the investments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa



The countries covered in the investment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Many wealth management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights to enhance and refine service offerings and thus increase revenues. Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration, and analyze training programme effectiveness.

These technologies are being implemented to assess existing and prospective clients' inclination to purchase various products and services being offered by a wealth management company, their lifetime value, investment pattern, and the ability of the client to take risks.

They are also aiding wealth management companies to track business performance, increase client acquisition and retention rates, increase sales and offer real-time investment advice. For instance, CargoMetrics, an investment firm based in Boston, used the Automatic Identification System (AIS), to collect data on commodity movement such as cargo location and cargo size to develop an analytics platform for trading commodities, currencies, and equity index funds. This tool was also sold to other hedge funds and wealth managers.



The investment market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing investment management activities such as securities underwriting, stock brokerage and wealth management services. It does not include the value of investments held or the amount of money invested in a given year, but fees, commissions or margins on the amounts invested.

The investment industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry though some investment firms offer other financial services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3837.1 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5193.94 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Investments Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Investments Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Investments Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Investments Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Investments Market Trends And Strategies



8. Investments Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Investments Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Investments Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Investments Market



9. Investments Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Investments Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Investments Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Investments Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Investments Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Investments Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Investments Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Wealth Management

Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services

Investment Banking

11.2. Global Investments Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

B2B

B2C

11.3. Global Investments Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

12. Investments Market Segments

12.1. Global Wealth Management Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Asset Management; Funds, Trusts, And Other Financial Vehicles; Portfolio Management and Investment Advice

12.2. Global Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Equities Brokerage; Stock Exchanges; Bonds Brokerage; Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage; Other Stock Brokerage

12.3. Global Investment Banking Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory; Debt Capital Markets Underwriting; Equity Capital Markets Underwriting; Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans



13. Investments Market Metrics

13.1. Investments Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Investments Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global



