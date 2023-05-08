Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 01 May 2023 to 04 May 2023:

    Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
01 May 2023    70,000  158.91  11,123,700
02 May 2023    75,000  158.16  11,862,000
03 May 2023    80,000  156.86  12,548,800
04 May 2023    100,000  156.34  15,634,000
Accumulated for the period   325,000 - 51,168,500
Accumulated under the programme   29,229,000 - 4,669,732,490
         

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 10,025,985 treasury shares corresponding to 1.579% of the total share capital.

