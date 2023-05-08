Global Video Game Software Market Report 2023: Players Include Microsoft, Tencent Holdings, Nintendo, Sony and Netease

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Game Software Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global video game software market grew from $228.1 billion in 2022 to $260.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The video game software market is expected to grow to $431.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Major companies in the video game software market include Microsoft, Tencent Holdings Co Ltd., Nintendo Co Ltd., Sony Corp, Netease Inc., Electronic Arts, Google, Financiere de l'Odet, Take-Two Interactive and Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

The main types of video game software are browser games, PC games, smart phone/tablet games and console games. A browser game is a computer game played online using a web browser over the internet. The various genre includes action, adventure, role playing, simulation, strategy, sports and others and are played by male and female end users.



Games as a service is a software delivery method where a vendor generally hosts a gaming application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet, also known as cloud gaming. Many game developers are providing their content through a subscription-based model, and are allowing customers to purchase additional content or features through micro transactions.

This includes new in-game items, weapons, clothing, or other gear for the player's character along with in-game currency and rewards. This business model provides a continuous revenue stream for the gaming companies instead of limiting the revenues to one-time purchases. Major companies providing games as a service include Activision and Blizzard Entertainment.



In January 2022, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based technology company announced its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. for $68.7 billion. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Microsoft's gaming business growth across mobile, PC, console, and cloud platforms, as well as provide building blocks for the metaverse. Activision Blizzard Inc. is a US-based video game holding company.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global video game software market in 2022. North America was the second largest region in video game software market. The regions covered in the video game software market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the video game software market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.



The video game software market was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the forecasted period. The International Monetary Fund (IMF)stated that the global GDP growth was 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth.

Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



The video game software market includes revenues earned by entities by providing design, documentation, installation and support services, and producing and distributing video games. This also includes companies solely involved in designing and developing or publishing only.

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $260.83 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $431.73 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Video Game Software Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Video Game Software Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Video Game Software Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Video Game Software Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Video Game Software Market Trends And Strategies



8. Video Game Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Video Game Software Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Video Game Software Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Video Game Software Market



9. Video Game Software Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Video Game Software Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Video Game Software Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Video Game Software Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Video Game Software Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Video Game Software Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Video Game Software Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

PC Games

Browser Games

Smart Phone/Tablet Games

Console Games

11.2. Global Video Game Software Market, Segmentation By Genre, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Action

Adventure

Role Playing

Simulation

Strategy

Sports

Other Genres

11.3. Global Video Game Software Market, Segmentation By End-User Sex, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Male

Female

12. Video Game Software Market Segments

12.1. Global PC Games Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Online Microtransaction; Digital PC Games; Physical PC Games

12.2. Global Browser Games Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.3. Global Smart Phone/Tablet Games Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.4. Global Console Games Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Video Game Software Market Metrics

13.1. Video Game Software Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Video Game Software Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfrkl8

