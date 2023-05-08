Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Leukemia is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leukemia Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global leukemia therapeutics market grew from $15.16 billion in 2022 to $16.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The leukemia therapeutics market is expected to grow to $21.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Major players in the leukemia therapeutics market are Novartis International AG, AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Celgene Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Exelixis Inc., MorphoSys AG, Otsuka Holdings Company Ltd., and Lupin Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Leukemia therapeutics refer to a treatment used to treat an aggressive (quickly spreading) malignancy in which the blood or bone marrow contain an excessive amount of myeloblasts (immature white blood cells). The type treatment for leukemia depends on various factors such as age, overall health, type of leukemia, its current condition within the body and others.



The main treatment types in leukemia therapeutics are chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and other treatments. Immunotherapy is a method of leukemia treatment that stimulates the body's immune system to recognize and eliminate malignant cells. These are used to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, and other type of leukemia using small molecules and biologics. The various end users of leukemia therapeutics are hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and other end-users.



The leukemia therapeutics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides leukemia therapeutics market statistics, including leukemia therapeutics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a leukemia therapeutics market share, detailed leukemia therapeutics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the leukemia therapeutics industry. This leukemia therapeutics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Combination therapies is new trend gaining popularity in the leukemia therapeutics market. In combination therapies, two or more modalities are tested in combinations with other immunotherapies or targeted therapies that promise to deliver long-term survival benefits that may be unavailable with current approaches.

North America was the largest region in the leukemia therapeutics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the leukemia therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the leukemia therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising prevalence of leukemia is driving the growth of the leukemia therapeutics market. Leukemia is a type of blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow and proceeds to uncontrolled blood cell growth. The increased accessibility of medical treatment to leukemia patients across the globe and the growing availability of treatment options have contributed to increased demand for leukemia therapeutics.

For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, the number of new leukemia cases in the United States increased from 60,530 cases in 2020 to 61,090 cases in 2021. Therefore, the rising prevalence of leukemia is contributing to the growth of the leukemia therapeutics market.



The leukemia therapeutics market includes revenues earned by entities by by killing fast-growing cancer cells. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.25 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $21.57 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Leukemia Therapeutics Market Characteristics



3. Leukemia Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Leukemia Therapeutics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Leukemia Therapeutics Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Leukemia Therapeutics Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Leukemia Therapeutics Market



5. Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Leukemia Therapeutics Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Leukemia Therapeutics Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Leukemia Therapeutics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Treatment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Other Treatments

6.2. Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Type Of Leukemia, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Other Type Of Leukaemia's

6.3. Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Molecule Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Small Molecules

Biologics

6.4. Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By End-Users , Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Other End-Users

7. Leukemia Therapeutics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nuity

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment