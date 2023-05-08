Flash News: OKX Highlights Long-term Commitment to Bitcoin Community Through Longstanding Support of Lightning Network

HONG KONG, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 8, 2023.

OKX Highlights Long-term Commitment to Bitcoin Community Through Longstanding Support of Lightning Network



OKX has highlighted its continued support for the Bitcoin community by emphasizing that it was among the first exchanges to introduce support for the Lightning Network over two years ago, on April 19, 2021.



The Lightning Network is a decentralized payment protocol that allows for instant, off-chain transactions on a blockchain, such as Bitcoin. By integrating Layer-Two solutions like the Lightning Network, OKX is able to offer an improved trading experience for its users, with lower costs and faster transactions.



This announcement comes after OKX upgraded its wallet and NFT marketplace to enable users to view and transfer Bitcoin (BTC) ordinals. Mint and trade functionality for ordinals on the OKX NFT Marketplace is coming soon, which will allow users to create, buy and sell ordinals on the platform.



