Macadamia Nuts Market Will Revenue to Cross USD 1449.4 million by 2029 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

Macadamia nuts are the fruit (edible seed) of the evergreen macadamia tree, which belongs to the genus Macadamia of the Proteaceae family. Only three of the species are of commercial importance, namely Macadamia integrifolia, Macadamia ternifolia, and Macadamia tetraphylla. Macadamias are native to Australia, but today, they are grown in many areas in the world. The largest producers of macademia nuts are Australia and South Africa, followed by Kenya, China, USA (Hawaii), Guatemala, Malawi, Vietnam, Colombia, New Zealand and Swaziland.

Once planted, the macadamia trees need five years before being able to carry their first fruit – their maximum carrying capacity is reached after ten years. Macadamia trees require warm temperatures and good annual rainfall to yield a good crop. The biggest threats to annual production come from droughts and heavy frost.

The nuts themselves grow encased in a hard, woody shell, which is protected by a green-brown fibrous husk that splits open as the nut matures. Macadamia nuts are harvested mechanically or gathered from the ground in different periods throughout the entire year, depending on the country of origin. Because flowering occurs over several months, macadamia nuts mature and drop to the ground over an extended period, so they have to be harvested regularly. Due to long-term maturity, it is possible for flowering and harvesting to overlap. In the European winter months, they are harvested in Africa and Hawaii, while during the spring and summer months, harvesting occurs in Australia and Central and South America.

According to our Researcher latest study, the global Macadamia Nuts market size was valued at USD 1220.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1449.4 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.5% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Macadamia Nuts key players include Marquis Macadamias, Golden Macadamias, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp, Buderim Group, Kenya Nut Company, etc.Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 55 percent.

In terms of product, Nuts without Shell is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Snack Food, followed by Confectionery and Bakery, Cosmetics, etc.

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Macadamia Nuts market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by manufacturers, by region & country, by Type and by Application. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.

Key Features:

Global Macadamia Nuts market size and forecasts, in consumption value ($ Million), sales quantity (MT), and average selling prices (USD/MT), 2018-2029

Global Macadamia Nuts market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value ($ Million), sales quantity (MT), and average selling prices (USD/MT), 2018-2029

Global Macadamia Nuts market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value ($ Million), sales quantity (MT), and average selling prices (USD/MT), 2018-2029

Global Macadamia Nuts market shares of main players, shipments in revenue ($ Million), sales quantity (MT), and ASP (USD/MT), 2018-2023

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Macadamia Nuts

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Macadamia Nuts market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments. Key companies covered as a part of this study include Marquis Macadamias, Golden Macadamias, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp, Buderim Group and Kenya Nut Company, etc.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): -

Nuts without Shell

Nuts in Shell

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast-2030, Major Company of Product Type etc.): -

Snack Food

Confectionery and Bakery

Cosmetics

Other Application

The global Complete Macadamia Nuts Market report examines various tendencies, obstructions, and challenges faced by the key competitors of Complete Macadamia Nuts market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Macadamia Nuts Industry.

What is the expected growth of the Macadamia Nuts market?

Top Macadamia Nuts Company Profile (history, products or services, mission, values, achievements, and other relevant information, competitive advantages, financial performance, and future plans and investor presentations.)

Marquis Macadamias

Golden Macadamias

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp

Buderim Group

Kenya Nut Company

Nambucca Macnuts

Ivory Macadamias

Eastern Produce

● What are the important R and D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

● What are future investment opportunities in the in Macadamia Nuts landscape analyzing price trends?

● In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

● What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

Here's a Major Points from Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Overview of the Macadamia Nuts market

Key findings and recommendations

Introduction

Product Definition

Macadamia Nuts Segment by Type

Macadamia Nuts Segment by Application

Global Macadamia Nuts Market Growth Prospects

Global Macadamia Nuts Production Value Estimates and Forecasts 2023-2030

Scope of the report

Methodology

Assumptions and limitations

Market Overview

Definition of Macadamia Nuts

Historical development of Macadamia Nuts industry

Current state of the Macadamia Nuts industry

Macadamia Nuts Market drivers and challenges

Macadamia Nuts Market trends 2023

Market Segmentation

Global Macadamia Nuts Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

Global Macadamia Nuts Consumption by Region (2018-2029)

Global Macadamia Nuts Production by Type (2018-2023)

Global Macadamia Nuts Production Value by Type (2018-2029)

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Profiled

Macadamia Nuts Corporation Information

Macadamia Nuts Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

Macadamia Nuts Industry Recent Developments/Updates

Macadamia Nuts Product Portfolio

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Macadamia Nuts Industry Chain Analysis

Macadamia Nuts Key Raw Materials

Raw Materials Key Suppliers

Production Mode & Process

Macadamia Nuts Sales and Marketing

Macadamia Nuts Market Customers (customers or customers, needs)

Macadamia Nuts Market Dynamics

Macadamia Nuts Industry Trends

Macadamia Nuts Market Drivers

Macadamia Nuts Market Challenges

Macadamia Nuts Market Restraints

Research Finding and Conclusion

Methodology and Data Source

Data Source

Secondary Sources of Macadamia Nuts Market

Primary Sources of Macadamia Nuts Market

Author List

Disclaimer

