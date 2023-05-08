Global Water Transport Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $694.19 Billion at a CAGR of 4.8%

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Transport Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportprovides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global water transport market grew from $544.7 billion in 2022 to $575.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The water transport market is expected to grow to $694.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Major companies in the water transport market include A.P. Moller-Marsk A/S, China Ocean Shipping Company Limited, Cargill Incorporated; CMA CGM S.A., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Nippon Yusen, Evergreen Marine Corp, K-Line, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. Ltd., and Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Water transport is a mode of transportation that uses ships, barges, and boats that can float on water surfaces to transport people, goods, and freight. This mode of transportation is less expensive than rail, road, and air transport, is beneficial for the carriage of heavy goods over long distances in foreign trade, and is also used in military operations to defend naval borders.



The main types in the water transport market are the deep sea, coastal, and great lakes, and inland water transport. The deep-sea transportation mode transports people and goods via sea waterways. The market is also segmented by application into onshore and offshore.



The water transport market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides water transport market statistics, including global water transport industry market size, regional shares, competitors with a water transport market share, detailed water transport market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the water transport industry. This water transport market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the water transport market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global water transport market. The regions covered in the water transport market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the water transport market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



The water transport market includes the revenue generated by entities that transport goods and people from one location to another using marine for long distance travel. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Water transportation service companies are increasingly using sensor technologies to enable monitoring of remote locations of ships. A sensor is a device that detects and responds to some type of input from the physical environment. The specific input could be light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any one of several other environmental phenomena present on the ship.

Sensors in remote locations of ships collect data autonomously and relay the data to the control room in real-time. The data captured by the sensor allows shipowners to improve the overall maintenance cycle of visits, including condition monitoring and condition-based monitoring. For instance, NoraSens and Silicon Radar are some of the companies that manufacture sensors for ships.



The water transport market includes the revenue generated by entities that transport goods and people from one location to another using marine for long distance travel. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $575.68 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $694.19 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Water Transport Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Water Transport Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Water Transport Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Water Transport Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Water Transport Market Trends And Strategies

8.Water Transport Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Water Transport Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Water Transport Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Water Transport Market



9. Water Transport Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Water Transport Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Water Transport Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Water Transport Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Water Transport Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Water Transport Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Water Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes

Inland Water Transport

11.2. Global Water Transport Market, Segmentation By Application Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Onshore

Offshore

12. Water Transport Market Segments

12.1. Global Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Deep Sea Transport; Coastal and Great Lakes Transport

12.2. Global Inland Water Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Inland Water Freight Transport; Inland Water Passenger Transport



13. Water Transport Market Metrics

13.1. Water Transport Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Water Transport Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7wu74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment