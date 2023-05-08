Orthodontic Market to reach USD 23.99 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.8 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Pune, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Orthodontic Market ”. The total global market size for the Orthodontic Market was valued at USD 7.62 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 23.99 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 7.62 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 23.99 Bn CAGR 17.8 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Orthodontic Product, Accessories and Tools, Patient Group, End User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186269

Orthodontic Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report presents an analysis of the orthodontic market with a detailed analysis of the Orthodontic Market size, competitive landscape, recent strategy, and development trends. Dynamics of industry such as driver, restrain, opportunities and threat . The Orthodontic Market size analysis is on the basis of product, accessories and tools, patient group, end user, geography, and application of the market. Industry specifications and product picture, growth strategies, portfolio, market share, and revenue of the Orthodontic Market are covered in the report. The regional analysis Orthodontic Market on the basis of country and global levels.

The primary and secondary data-collecting approaches were used to calculate their market revenue. The secondary approach was including a proper set of data sources, government web sides and annual and financial reports of industries. Swot was used to analyze the strength and weaknesses of the industries which access the internal and external environments.

Orthodontic Market Overview

Orthodontics is the branch of dentistry, for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of dental and facial irregularities and abnormalities. The orthodontics tools are used to straighten the teeth , prepare the mouth and teeth for braces, and support the brace process.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186269

Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry to drive the market growth

Growing awareness regarding oral health and advancement is expected to increase the demand for cosmetic procedures. High demand for cosmetic procedures in the young and aged population, growth of dental tourism and patient’s ability to pay for healthcare are influencing the market growth over the forecast period.

The high incidence of malocclusion is a main fuelling factor for market growth. Malocclusion is caused by various factors, such as genetics and thumb-sucking in children, and it has a negative impact on an individual’s oral health. However, limited reimbursement policy, high cost of treatment and risk regarding orthodontic procedures are expected to hinder the Orthodontic Market growth.

North America dominated the global market share in 2022 and maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

The region is expected to grow at a CAGR in terms of volume and volume in 2022. The Orthodontic Market growth in the area is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disease, the growth of the geriatric population and advanced technologies. The adoption of cosmetic dentistry procedures and 3D printing technology is expected to boost the North American market growth during the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/186269

Orthodontic Market Segmentation

By Product:

• Brackets

o Fixed Brackets

 Brackets

 Bands & Buccal Tubes

 Archwires

 Others

o Removable Brackets

 Aligners

 Retainers

 Others

• Anchorage Appliances

o Bands And Buccal Tubes

o Miniscrews

• Ligatures

o Elastomeric Ligatures

o Wire Ligatures

• Archwires

o Stainless Steel

o Nickel Titanium

o Beta Titanium

o Other Archwires

• Orthodontic Adhesives

o Dental Cement

o Bonding Agents

o Other Adhesives

By Accessories and Tools:

• Archwire cutters

• Pliers

• Ligature Directors

By Patient Group:

• Adults

• Children

By End User:

• Dental Clinics & Dental Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Others

Based on the End-User, the Dental Clinics & Dental Laboratories Orthodontic segment is to dominate the market over the forecast period

In 2022, the Dental Clinics & Dental Laboratories type segment held the largest Orthodontic Market share with 60 percent and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2 percent during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by the increasing number of dental facilities and the use of aesthetic dentistry by both small and large-scale dental offices. The rising number of dental clinics across the world is expected to boost the Orthodontic Market growth in the upcoming year.

Orthodontic Key Players include:

• 3M Company

• Align Technology Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• G&H Orthodontics, Inc.

• Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd.

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.

• Straumann Group

• TP Orthodontics, Inc.

• American Orthodontics Corporation

• DB Orthodontics Ltd.

• Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

• FORESTADENT Bernhard Foerster GmbH

• Ormco Corporation

• Septodont Holding

• Shinhung Co., Ltd.

• TOP-Ortho GmbH

• Ultradent Products Inc.

• W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH

• 3Shape A/S

• Planmeca Oy

• GC Corporation

• Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

• VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186269

Key questions answered in the Orthodontic Market are:

What is Orthodontic?

What was the Orthodontic Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Orthodontic Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Orthodontic Market?

What are the key benefits of the Orthodontic Market?

What are the new trends in orthodontics?

Which segment dominated the Orthodontic Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Orthodontic Market?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Orthodontic Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Orthodontic Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Orthodontic Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the Orthodontic Market?

Who are the key players in the Orthodontic Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Accessories and Tools, Patient Group, End User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is a leading Healthcare research firm that has also published the following reports:

Invisible Orthodontics Market : The total market size was valued at USD 3.64 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 10.38 Bn. The increasing prevalence of orthodontic problems is expected to drive market growth.

Orthodontic Supplies Market : The total market size was valued at USD 5.57 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 10.7 Bn. The increasing number of patients with malocclusions and jaw disorders is expected to drive market growth.

Dentures Market : The total market size was valued at USD 2.6 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 4.31 Bn. Increasing oral health concerns across the world is expected to drive market growth.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market : The total market size was valued at USD 24.21 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 38.97 Bn. The increasing consumer awareness & prevalence of dental disorders are expected to drive market growth.

Oral Antiseptics Market : The total market size was valued at USD 22.38 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 33.57 Bn. The Increasing occurrence of dental caries is expected to drive market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic Industries, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified Type estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.