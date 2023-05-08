Crisis Text Line Publishes 4th Annual United in Empathy Report; Shares Critical Mental Health Insights

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support, today announced the release of its 4th annual United in Empathy Report 2022, sharing invaluable insights on the state of mental health over the past year based on conversations with texters. Crisis Text Line has a unique insight into the current mental health crisis since the organization is able to track mental health issues and social stressors that weigh on its texters, as well as the coping tools and strategies that help them get through a crisis.

Last year, people in crisis initiated more than 1.3 million conversations with Crisis Text Line, or nearly 40 million individual messages. In the 2022 report, for the first time, relationships (ie: with parents, friends, partners) became the top stressor in texter conversations as 1 in 3 texters discussed relationship stress or dysfunction. In addition, nearly 1 in 5 texters talked about suffering from the absence of human connection – feeling isolated or lonely. We also saw that as more kids went back to school in person, there was an increase in conversations surrounding bullying and relationship stress. Mentions of social stressors such as finances, opioids, and guns also increased.

“We all know that the after effects of the pandemic have been hard on everyone’s mental health, particularly Gen-Z. We are seeing that teens talked more about suicide, self harm, bullying, and eating disorders last year than older texters—the need for mental health support is more critical than ever,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO of Crisis Text Line. “We can’t achieve our mission to support people wherever they are without our volunteer Crisis Counselors. They are part of the mental health solution. Not only are our volunteers supporting texters in their moment of need but the skills they gain also help them support their family and friends as well as navigate their own mental health.”

Crisis Text Line also explored the coping strategies that helped texters navigate the crises in their lives. Our texters turned to a wide variety of tools such as listening to music, connecting with friends, arts & crafts, and seeking the help of mental health professionals; as well as playing video games, watching TV, listening to audiobooks, caring for pets, cooking, walking or volunteering. These results indicate that addressing the youth mental health crisis may start by empowering youth to turn to already-accessible tools and resources to cope and build inner strength.

Every day, Crisis Text Line is seeing strangers supporting strangers during their time of need and helping them find their strength. Individuals who are looking to make a difference in people’s lives are welcome to join Crisis Text Line’s network of volunteers.

Those seeking free, 24/7, confidential mental health support through Crisis Text Line can connect via text, web chat and WhatsApp in English and Spanish. To reach a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor, connect with us via web chat, text HELLO or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish.

The United in Empathy 2022 Report is available online at crisistextline.org/empathy.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has engaged in more than 8 million crisis conversations and trained over 59,000 volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat . Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org .

Attachments