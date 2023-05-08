InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses New CSE Listing MindBio Therapeutics, Pioneering Clinical Studies of Micro-Dosing of Psychedelic Medicines

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBio Therapeutics (CSE:MBIO) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Based in Melbourne, Australia, MindBio Therapeutics is pioneering clinical studies into the micro-dosing of psychedelic medicines to treat a range of medical conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, panic disorder, chronic pain and opiate addictions.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company.

In April 2022, the company successfully completed a Phase 1 LSD-Micro-dosing clinical trial at the Medical and Health Sciences School of Pharmacy at the University of Auckland in New Zealand to determine the effectiveness of micro-dosing LSD for treating depression. MindBio became the first company in the world to have clinical trials approved with the drug prescribed by a doctor for home use by the patient in the same manner as any other medication. The advantage of micro-dosing LSD as opposed to macro-dosing is that patients can take the drug and then get on with their day in much the same way they would when taking anti-depressant medication.

With a scientific team of 18 staff, MindBio is developing a Micro-dosing treatment protocol for at-home use and is developing a targeted treatment, formulation and digital intervention for scaling these treatments in the primary health system.

Two separate Phase 2 take home LSD-Micro-dosing trials are fully funded and due to start shortly for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder, commonly known as depression, and late-stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress.

Justin Hanka, CEO, stated: “We are changing the course of mental health treatments and believe that micro-dosing of psychedelic medicines combined with our proprietary treatment protocols will be a game changer for the treatment of depression and related mental health conditions at scale in the primary health care system. We expect to make a number of strategic announcements over the coming months including much anticipated positive read outs from our Phase 1 LSD-Micro-dosing trial and progress of our two upcoming Phase 2 trials.”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 300 million people worldwide experience depression. In the United States alone, 3.1 million people between the age of 12 and 17 have experienced at least one major depressive episode in the past year, with suicide the second leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 34.

The company has investor support from Negev Capital, a world leading institutional fund focusing on psychedelic medicines, along with Shape Capital, Advisir Ventures and the Hardenbrook Group.

For more information, please visit the company’s website www.MindBioTherapeutics.com, contact Justin Hanka, CEO, at 61 4331 40886 or by email at justin@MindBioTherapeutics.com .

