InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses GlobexUS Holdings’ Raising up to US$2.5 Million with a Reg S Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobexUS Holdings Corp is undertaking an Offering, only available to non-U.S. investors, under Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933. GlobexUS Holdings or “Horizon” is looking to raise gross proceeds of up to US$2.5 million from the placement of up to 833 shares priced at US$3,000 per share, with fractional share purchases allowed.



Horizon is a fintech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Horizon has a 50/50 joint venture for Upstream Exchange, a revolutionary fully regulated and licensed securities exchange and trading app for both digital and non-digital securities.

Upstream is operated by the MERJ Exchange, the world’s fastest growing stock exchange. MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), recognized by HM Revenue and Customs UK, a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA), a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTC Markets in the U.S., and a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

Powered by Horizon’s proprietary matching engine technology, the Upstream Exchange enables global investors to trade NFTs, IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & International equities, and celebrity ventures, directly from the Upstream Exchange app (app:https://upstream.exchange), using USDC digital currency, credit card, debit card, PayPal, or US dollars. USDC refers to USD Coin, the safest and most trusted stablecoin in the digital asset industry, which is pegged to the United States dollar.

Upstream offers dual listing capabilities to issuers on North American markets as well as international stock exchanges, thereby enabling issuers to access a global digital first investor-base which can now trade U.S. and international equities.

For a copy of the offering document, please visit https://offering.horizonfintex.com . For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://upstream.exchange , or email hello@upstream.exchange .

