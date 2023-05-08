Medigene AG to present at upcoming investor conferences

Planegg/Martinsried, May 8, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Bio€quity Europe 2023
https://conferences.biocentury.com/bioequity-europe
Date: May 14-16, 2023, Dublin, Ireland
Presentation: Monday, May 15, 2:33 – 2:45 pm (local time)
Presenter: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO
German Spring Conference 2023
https://equityforum.de/en/events/fr-hjahrskonferenz-2023
Date: May 15-17, 2023, Frankfurt, Germany
Presentation: Wednesday, May 17, 9:15 - 9:55 am (local time)
Presenter: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO
Medigene’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the events. Please contact Julia von Hummel of MC Services at julia.vonhummel@mc-services.eu to schedule a meeting.
About Medigene AG
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform is built on multiple proprietary product development and product enhancement technologies, and allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com
Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
Email: investor@medigene.com
MC Services
Julia von Hummel
Phone: +49 89 210 228 34
Email: Julia.vonHummel@mc-services.eu
