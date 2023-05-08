Medigene AG to present at upcoming investor conferences

Planegg/Martinsried, May 8, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:





Bio€quity Europe 2023

https://conferences.biocentury.com/bioequity-europe

Date: May 14-16, 2023, Dublin, Ireland

Presentation: Monday, May 15, 2:33 – 2:45 pm (local time)

Presenter: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO





German Spring Conference 2023

https://equityforum.de/en/events/fr-hjahrskonferenz-2023

Date: May 15-17, 2023, Frankfurt, Germany

Presentation: Wednesday, May 17, 9:15 - 9:55 am (local time)

Presenter: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO

Medigene’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the events. Please contact Julia von Hummel of MC Services at julia.vonhummel@mc-services.eu to schedule a meeting.

