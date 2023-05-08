JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape 2023: Comprehensive Insights on 40+ Companies and 45+ Drug Profiles

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "JAK inhibitors - Competitive Landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "JAK inhibitors - Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 45+ drugs in JAK inhibitors Competitive landscape.
It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
In December 2022, Incyte and CMS Aesthetics announced that the companies had entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement for the development and commercialization of ruxolitinib cream, a novel cream formulation of Incyte's selective JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib, for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory dermatologic diseases in Greater China and certain countries in Southeast Asia.
In September 2022, -Bristol Myers Squibb announced new two-year results from the POETYK PSO long-term extension (LTE) trial demonstrating clinical efficacy was maintained with continuous SotyktuT (deucravacitinib) treatment in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. This analysis assessed patients from the pivotal POETYK PSO-1 trial who transitioned into the LTE trial. At 112 weeks of Sotyktu treatment, modified non-responder imputation (mNRI) response rates were 82.4% for Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75, 55.2% for PASI 90 and 66.5% for static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) 0/1.
In June 2022, Eli Lilly and Incyte announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved OLUMIANT (baricitinib), a once-daily pill, as a first-in-disease systemic treatment for adults with severe alopecia areata (AA), available as 4-mg, 2-mg and 1-mg tablets.
In July 2022, AbbVie announced that it has submitted applications for a new indication to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for upadacitinib (RINVOQ, 45 mg [induction dose] and 15 mg and 30 mg [maintenance dose]) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.
In March 2022, AbbVie announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. This FDA approval is the first indication for RINVOQ in gastroenterology and is supported by efficacy and safety data from three Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies.
In January 2022, AbbVie announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease did not respond to previous treatment and is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or when use of other pills or injections is not recommended.
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing JAK inhibitors drugs?
- How many JAK inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of JAK inhibitors?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the JAK inhibitors therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for JAK inhibitors and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?
Key Players
- Pfizer
- Sierra Oncology
- Theravance Biopharma
- Dizal Pharmaceutical
- Aclaris Therapeutics
- Celon Pharma
- Incyte Corporation
- AbbVie
- Galapagos
- Gilead Sciences
- Reistone Biopharma
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.
- MaxiNovel Pharmaceuticals
Key Products
- PF-06651600
- Momelotinib
- TD-8236
- DZD4205
- TD-0903
- TD-5202
- ATI-2138
- CPL409116
- Itacitinib
- Ruxolitinib
- Upadacitinib
- Filgotinib
- Ivarmacitinib
- MAX-40070
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
JAK inhibitors: Overview
- Introduction
- Classification
- Risk factors
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
JAK inhibitors -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment
- JAK inhibitors Collaboration Analysis by Companies
Competitive Landscape
- Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
JAK inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)
Eli Lilly and Company
- Company Overview
OLUMIANT
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
JAK inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Galapagos
- Company Overview
Filgotinib
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
MaxiNovel Pharmaceuticals
- Company Overview
MAX-40279
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
MaxiNovel Pharmaceuticals
- Company Overview
MAX-40070
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Company Name
- Company Overview
Product Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
JAK inhibitors- Unmet needs
JAK inhibitors - Market drivers and barriers
Appendix
