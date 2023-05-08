JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape 2023: Comprehensive Insights on 40+ Companies and 45+ Drug Profiles

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "JAK inhibitors - Competitive Landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "JAK inhibitors - Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 45+ drugs in JAK inhibitors Competitive landscape.

It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

In December 2022, Incyte and CMS Aesthetics announced that the companies had entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement for the development and commercialization of ruxolitinib cream, a novel cream formulation of Incyte's selective JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib, for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory dermatologic diseases in Greater China and certain countries in Southeast Asia.

In September 2022, -Bristol Myers Squibb announced new two-year results from the POETYK PSO long-term extension (LTE) trial demonstrating clinical efficacy was maintained with continuous SotyktuT (deucravacitinib) treatment in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. This analysis assessed patients from the pivotal POETYK PSO-1 trial who transitioned into the LTE trial. At 112 weeks of Sotyktu treatment, modified non-responder imputation (mNRI) response rates were 82.4% for Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75, 55.2% for PASI 90 and 66.5% for static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) 0/1.

In June 2022, Eli Lilly and Incyte announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved OLUMIANT (baricitinib), a once-daily pill, as a first-in-disease systemic treatment for adults with severe alopecia areata (AA), available as 4-mg, 2-mg and 1-mg tablets.

In July 2022, AbbVie announced that it has submitted applications for a new indication to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for upadacitinib (RINVOQ, 45 mg [induction dose] and 15 mg and 30 mg [maintenance dose]) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

In March 2022, AbbVie announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. This FDA approval is the first indication for RINVOQ in gastroenterology and is supported by efficacy and safety data from three Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies.

In January 2022, AbbVie announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease did not respond to previous treatment and is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or when use of other pills or injections is not recommended.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing JAK inhibitors drugs?

How many JAK inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of JAK inhibitors?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the JAK inhibitors therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for JAK inhibitors and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Pfizer

Sierra Oncology

Theravance Biopharma

Dizal Pharmaceutical

Aclaris Therapeutics

Celon Pharma

Incyte Corporation

AbbVie

Galapagos

Gilead Sciences

Reistone Biopharma

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.

MaxiNovel Pharmaceuticals

Key Products

PF-06651600

Momelotinib

TD-8236

DZD4205

TD-0903

TD-5202

ATI-2138

CPL409116

Itacitinib

Ruxolitinib

Upadacitinib

Filgotinib

Ivarmacitinib

MAX-40070

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



JAK inhibitors: Overview

Introduction

Classification

Risk factors

Diagnosis

Treatment

JAK inhibitors -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

JAK inhibitors Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

JAK inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)



Eli Lilly and Company

Company Overview

OLUMIANT

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

JAK inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Galapagos

Company Overview

Filgotinib

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

MaxiNovel Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

MAX-40279

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

MaxiNovel Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

MAX-40070

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Company Name

Company Overview

Product Name

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

JAK inhibitors- Unmet needs



JAK inhibitors - Market drivers and barriers



Appendix

