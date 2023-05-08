Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 180+ Companies and 250+ Drug Profiles

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Checkpoint Inhibitors - Competitive landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In April 2023, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. announced a clinical collaboration agreement with BeiGene. The Company entered into this collaboration to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AllocetraT, an investigational macrophage-reprogramming cell therapy, in combination with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with advanced-stage solid tumors, a part of the Company's ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial.

In January 2023, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited had announced CARsgen's execution of a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to evaluate CARsgen's investigational drug AB011, the first humanized monoclonal antibody against Claudin18.2 (CLDN18.2) that received IND clearance globally, in combination with atezolizumab, Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, along with standard-of-care chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction carcinoma . Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will be responsible for operation and conduct of the trial while both companies co-share the costs of the AB011 treatment arms in the study.

In January 2023, Teon Therapeutics, announced that it has entered into the clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck. The agreement is for the combination arm of Teon's ongoing, two-armed, open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical study and will evaluate Teon's oral, immune response modifier, TT-816, in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), for patients with advanced solid tumors.

In October 2022, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. ("Immune-Onc"), announced it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene to evaluate Immune-Onc's first-in-class myeloid checkpoint inhibitors, IO-108 and IO-202, in combination with BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, as part of its clinical development programs in China.

In October 2022, Exelixis, Inc. announced the expansion of its June 2021 Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to include the use of the fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatlimab in the ongoing phase 1b STELLAR-002 clinical trial (NCT05176483), which is evaluating XL092 in combination with multiple immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in advanced solid tumors.

BeBetter Med

BIOCAD

CanBas Co., Ltd.

Laekna Therapeutics

Genentech

Alphamab Oncology

Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech

Harbour BioMed

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

BeiGene

Apollomics

BCN Biosciences

Phio Pharmaceuticals

Atridia

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

EMD Serono

Innovent Biologics

Agenus

Eucure Biopharma

BCD-100

CBP501

BEBT-260

FAZ053

TECENTRIQ

Envafolimab

Durvalumab

SG 12473

HBM-9027

CA-170

Tislelizumab

Geptanolimab

BCN 176

PH-3861

Adebrelimab

M7824

IBI-310

AGEN-1181

YH-001

