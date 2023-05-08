Atopic Dermatitis Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Insights About 100+ Companies and 110+ Drug Profiles - Product Type, Stage, Route of administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atopic Dermatitis - Competitive Landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Atopic dermatitis - Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 110+ drugs in Atopic dermatitis Competitive landscape.

It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Currently, there is no cure for AD; however, it can be effectively managed with current treatment options. The pattern of the disease and its severity determine the kind of treatment the patient ought to receive.

The current US, European and Japanese markets for AD are dominated by topical treatment options such as emollients, topical corticosteroids (TCS) + antibiotics, topical calcineurin inhibitors (TCIs), and systemic treatment such as immunosuppressant, corticosteroids, Dupixent (Dupilumab), and others (phototherapy).



Report Highlights

In April 2023, Aldeyra Therapeutics announced enrollment of the first patient in the Phase II clinical trial of orally administered RASP modulator ADX 629, an investigational new drug, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

In October 2022, Q32 Bio and Horizon Therapeutics announced that the first patient had been dosed in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase II multi-center proof-of-concept study in adult subjects to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ADX-914 in persistent, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

In September 2022, Nektar Therapeutics announced data presentations from two Phase Ib, proof-of-concept studies of rezpegaldesleukin (also known as LY3471851 or NKTR-358) in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) at the 2022 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress.

In August 2022, Q32 Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics to restore immune homeostasis, and Horizon Therapeutics plc, announced that they have entered into a collaboration and option agreement to develop ADX-914 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

In March 2022, Pfizer Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company developing innovative potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases.

In December 2021, the potential new atopic dermatitis drug that was licensed out by JW Pharmaceutical to Denmark-based LEO Pharma to enter Phase IIb dose-ranging clinical trial.

In June 2021, Amgen and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. announced an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, which is Kyowa Kirin's potential first-in-class, Phase III-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, with potential in other autoimmune diseases.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Atopic dermatitis drugs?

How many Atopic dermatitis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Atopic dermatitis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Atopic dermatitis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Atopic dermatitis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Eli Lilly and Company

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals

Dermavant Sciences, Inc.

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

Reistone Biopharma

Kyowa Kirin

Cara Therapeutics

Kangstem Biotech

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Bellus Health

Tioga Pharmaceutical

BioMimetix

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

AOBiome

Aclaris Therapeutics

Asana BioSciences

Sanofi

Horizon Therapeutics

Evommune

Celgene Corporation

Allakos Inc.

Bayer

Alphyn Biologics

Argenx

Shulov Innovate for Science

Teres Bio

Qurient Co

Sun Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Ichnos Sciences

Shaperon

Pyramid Bioscience

selectiON

GSK

Avixgen Inc

Brexogen

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Yuhan Corporation

Ribon Therapeutics

Biosion

HK inno.N Corporation

NovaCell Technology Inc.

Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

Key Products

Lebrikizumab

Tradipitant

Roflumilast

CBP-201

Tapinarof

Jaktinib

SHR0302

Rocatinlimab

Difelikefalin

FURESTEM-AD inj

Etrasimod

BLU-5937

Asimadoline

BMX-010

BTX 1204

B244

ATI-1777

ASN002

Rilzabrutinib

ADX-914

EVO101

Cendakimab

Lirentelimab

Zabedosertib

AB-101a

ARGX-112

ZEP-3Na

TER-101

Q301

SCD-044

PF-07038124

ISB 830

HY209

PBI-100

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc1gxg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.