Construction Repair Composites Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 750 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.51%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Construction Repair Composites Market By Resin Type (Epoxy, Vinyl Ester, And Others), By Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, And Others), By Product Type (Rebar, Plate, Textile/Fabric, Adhesive, Mesh, And Others), By Application (Water Structure, Residential, Bridge, Commercial, Industrial Structure, Silo Flue Pipe, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Construction Repair Composites Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 361 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 750 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.51% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Construction Repair Composites? How big is the Construction Repair Composites Industry?

Report Overview:

Construction repair composites are materials that are used for strengthening or repairing concrete units and structures that have been damaged as a result of difficulties such as ageing, corrosion, or impact. These types of issues can lead to damage in concrete over time. The components are made by combining numerous kinds of resins, fibres, and construction aggregates in a single production step. The completed product is intended to be put directly to the surface of the structure that has been damaged in order to offer additional strength and hence improve the structure's durability.

Cracks, spalls, and other sorts of damage can occur in concrete structures such as bridges, buildings, and roads. The construction repair composites can be used for a range of applications, including mending these types of damage in concrete structures. In addition, they can be utilised in the construction industry as a material capable of enhancing the strength of structures that are subjected to significant loads or stress. The manufacture and marketing of construction repair composites to various end-user verticals are the primary focuses of the industry that is known as construction repair composites. It is anticipated that the market would maintain its growth pattern throughout the period covered by the forecast, despite the fact that it will have to deal with a number of obstacles and challenges.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/construction-repair-composites-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

About 199+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology







Global Construction Repair Composites Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

Increasing consumer demands for new and improved infrastructure as a driver of market expansion

Because of the rising need for the construction of new infrastructure all over the world, the market for construction repair composites is expected to expand globally in the next years. Because of the ever-increasing population, the federal and state governments, as well as the local governments, are under a great deal of pressure to make certain that the nation's infrastructure is prepared to meet the requirements of an exponentially growing population. This pattern can be seen in both urban and rural areas of the world.

Because urbanization is progressing at such a rapid rate, there is a pressing need to ensure that all concrete structures, including roads, bridges, flyovers, highways, buildings, and anything else made of concrete, are strong enough to support the increasing weight of traffic. In rural locations, the older buildings are not equipped to deal with the difficult environmental conditions, such as the persistent flooding and the rising, intense heat. Additionally, renovation and the development of infrastructure are essential factors that have a direct impact on the overall economic growth of the country. It is anticipated that this will work in the favour of the sector given that the number of renovation projects performed on public concrete structures is increasing on an annual basis.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/construction-repair-composites-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 361 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 750 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9.51% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Sika AG, BASF SE, Arkema SA, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A., S&P Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, W.R. Grace & Co., PPG Industries, Inc., Mapei S.p.A., 3M Company, Fosroc International Limited, Dow Inc., RPM International Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., Chomarat Group, Fiber-Tech Industries Inc., ENECON Corporation, Structural Group Inc., Canam Group Inc., Normet Group Oy, GFRP Composites Inc. Key Segment By Resin Type, By Fiber Type, By Product Type, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Construction Repair Composites Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for construction repair composites is divided into distinct submarkets according to the type of resin used, the type of fibre used, the product type, the application, and the area.

Epoxy, vinyl ester, and other types of resin make up the two main sectors of the global market, respectively. Epoxy is currently the resin that is used the most frequently to manufacture construction repair composites, which contributed to the tremendous increase that was seen in this sector of the business. It is common knowledge that epoxy resins have great adhesive qualities. In addition, they have a strong resistance to both chemicals and moisture, which makes them very well-suited for use in applications involving strengthening and repairing. Vinyl esters are yet another substantial contributor to the segmental share, and their uses in building repair composites are expanding. In particular, these esters are finding increasing use in areas of structures that require a high level of resilience to heat and chemicals. According to the statistics provided by India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, out of the total number of bridges that are now in use across the country, thirty percent are older than fifty years.

Carbon fibre, glass fibre, and other types of fibre make up the two primary segments of the building repair composites business, respectively.

On the basis of the product type, the global market can be broken down into the following categories: rebar, plates, textiles and fabrics, adhesives, mesh, and others. In 2022, the segment that was responsible for the biggest segmental share was the rebar segment. Reinforcing bars, more commonly known as rebars, have a wide range of applications in the building and construction sector. In particular, rebars are utilised in order to protect structures from failing and breaking. In spite of the fact that reinforcing bar cannot itself be categorised as a composite material, its usage in construction repair composites almost always occurs in conjunction with other types of composites. Significant amounts of cash can also be generated through the sale of plates or sheets composed of composite materials. The majority of them are constructed out of carbon fibre or fibreglass, and adhesives are used to attach them. According to a report that was released in September 2021 by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the infrastructure industry was responsible for 5.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In the building repair composites sector, the various application-based divisions include water structures, residential structures, bridge structures, commercial structures, industrial structures, and silo flue pipes, amongst others.

The global Construction Repair Composites market is segmented as follows:

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Others

By Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Others

By Product Type

Rebar

Plate

Textile/Fabric

Adhesive

Mesh

Others

By Application

Water Structure

Residential

Bridge

Commercial

Industrial Structure

Silo Flue Pipe

Others

Browse the full “Construction Repair Composites Market By Resin Type (Epoxy, Vinyl Ester, And Others), By Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, And Others), By Product Type (Rebar, Plate, Textile/Fabric, Adhesive, Mesh, And Others), By Application (Water Structure, Residential, Bridge, Commercial, Industrial Structure, Silo Flue Pipe, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-repair-composites-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Construction Repair Composites market include -

Sika AG

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain S.A.

S&P Global Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

W.R. Grace & Co.

PPG Industries Inc.

Mapei S.p.A.

3M Company

Fosroc International Limited

Dow Inc.

RPM International Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Chomarat Group

Fiber-Tech Industries Inc.

ENECON Corporation

Structural Group Inc.

Canam Group Inc.

Normet Group Oy

GFRP Composites Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Construction Repair Composites market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.51% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Construction Repair Composites market size was valued at around US$ 361 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 750 million by 2030.

The construction repair composites market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for infrastructure development.

Based on resin type segmentation, epoxy was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on product type segmentation, rebar was the leading type in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/construction-repair-composites-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Construction Repair Composites industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Construction Repair Composites Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Construction Repair Composites Industry?

What segments does the Construction Repair Composites Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Construction Repair Composites Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Resin Type, By Fiber Type, By Product Type, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6530



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global construction repair composites market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America with the US and Canada leading with high CAGR. The United States has a robust infrastructure and the country has consistently invested in improving its architecture ensuring that the nation withholds its position as a highly advanced country.

The current government of the US led by President Biden has already proposed a future investment of USD 2.3 trillion that will be invested in infrastructure plans including upgrading the country's current architecture. Furthermore, the increasing number of players that are consistently investing in research & development to make construction repair composites more efficient and widen their applications could also lead to a higher growth rate. In Europe, the rising number of renovation activities on older structures to maintain the region's well-known concrete systems could lead to higher demand.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2022, Arkema, a global chemical manufacturing company, unveiled its new solution for the production of recyclable and more efficient composites. The company envisions a sustainable future and has been working toward developing eco-friendly and recyclable chemicals. The technique used to manufacture advanced versions of structural adhesives and composites has already been patented

In August 2022, V2 Composites, an Australian provider of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) repair solutions, announced the launch of a new and improved carbon fiber T-Biscuit which is expected to act as a go-to solution for repairing flange-to-flange shear connections witnessed in pre-cast double tee beams in parking units

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/construction-repair-composites-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Pigments And Dyes Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pigments-and-dyes-market



Mold Inhibitors Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mold-inhibitors-market



Permanent Flame-Retardant Fiber Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/permanent-flame-retardant-fiber-market



Concrete Fiber Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/concrete-fiber-market



Facial Water Spray Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/facial-water-spray-market



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) In Agro-Food Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polymerase-chain-reaction-in-agro-food-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?