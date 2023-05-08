Global Glioma Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Insights About 200+ Companies and 220+ Drug Profiles - Assessment by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glioma - Competitive Landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Glioma - Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 220+ drugs in Glioma Competitive landscape.

It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Glioma treatment is customized to the individual patient and may include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Even after surgery recurrence, the rate is quite higher for glioma patients. Although there have been recent advances in the diagnosis and treatment of malignancy, the prognosis of gliomas is still poor, especially for those patients with malignant and invasive gliomas.



Report Highlights

In February 2023, Kite, a Gilead Company announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to acquire Tmunity Therapeutics (Tmunity), a clinical-stage, private biotech company focused on next-generation CAR T-therapies and technologies.

In February 2023, Genenta Science entered into a development and manufacturing service agreement (MSA) with AGC Biologics S.p.A. to manufacture cell therapy lentivirus-based product for Genenta's ongoing clinical programs. AGC Biologics offers end-to-end global viral vector and cell therapy development, manufacturing, and quality/regulatory services, supported by scientists with more than 30 years of knowledge and experience.

In October 2022, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE announced the execution of an exclusive licensing option for LuCaFab (now ITM-31), a novel Targeted Radionuclide Therapy candidate for the treatment of malignant glioblastoma.

In October 2022, VBI Vaccines Inc., and Agenus, announced a collaboration to evaluate the combination of VBI-1901, in primary glioblastoma (GBM) patients as part of the adaptive platform trial, INSIGhT.

In September 2022, Foundation Medicine, Inc., a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer, and Day One Biopharmaceuticals a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced a collaboration to develop FoundationOneCDx as a companion diagnostic for Day One's lead investigational therapy, tovorafenib (DAY101). If tovorafenib, and Foundation Medicine's companion diagnostic are approved, this would be the first companion diagnostic indication for FoundationOne CDx in pediatric oncology.

In September 2022, Merck announced a collaboration agreement with licensing option with Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l. (NMS) for NMS-293. Under the current agreement, Merck will make early payments (up-front and option exercise fees) of up to US$65 million to NMS.

Furthermore, NMS will receive payments for the achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones and tiered royalties on net sales by Merck. Upon exercise of the option, NMS will grant to Merck the exclusive rights to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize NMS-293.



In-depth Commercial Assessment: Glioma Collaboration Analysis by Companies



The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Glioma drugs?

How many Glioma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Glioma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Glioma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Glioma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Denovo Biopharma

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Chimerix

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Orbus Therapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Day One Biopharmaceuticals

AiVita Biomedical

Ascletis Pharma Inc

Kazia Therapeutics

HebaBiz Biotech

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Vigeo Therapeutics

Hoffman-La-Roche

TVAX Biomedical

Laminar Pharmaceuticals

Kintara Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics

Symphogen A/S

MimiVax

Incyte Corporation

Istari Oncology

Immunomic Therapeutics

Sanofi

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Oblato, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

NuvOx Pharma

Epitopoietic Research Corporation

AnHeart Therapeutics

DNAtrix

Arog Pharmaceuticals

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

BPGbio, Inc.

BioMimetix

CNS Pharmaceuticals

Ever Supreme Bio Technology

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

CytoVac

Key Products

Enzastaurin

Selumetinib

Tofacitinib

ONC201

Opdivo

Eflornithine

DCVax-L

DAY101

AV-GBM-1

ASC40

Paxalisib

JP001

Troriluzole

VT1021

Vemurafenib

TVI-Brain-1

LAM561

VAL-083

MDNA55

Sym004

SurVaxM

Retifanlimab

PVSRIPO

LAMP-pp65-DC

Plerixafor

Pembrolizumab

OKN-007

Niraparib

NanO2

ERC1671

AB-218

DNX-2401

Crenolanib

CAN008

Camrelizumab

BPM 31510

BMX-001

Berubicin

ADCV01

Anlotinib

ALECSAT

