ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
8 MAY 2023 at 14.00 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Ari Lehtoranta
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ari Lehtoranta
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 30973/5/6
Transaction date: 2023-05-05
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 573 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 573 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.