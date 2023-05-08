Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conferences

BOTHELL, Wash., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Fireside chat on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 10:30 am ET in New York.

Mizuho Neurosciences Summit

One-on-one meetings on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Boston.

A live webcast of the JMP Securities presentation can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, Dementia with Lewy bodies and ALS. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook , LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Athira Pharma

Julie.rathbun@athira.com

206-769-9219