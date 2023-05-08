Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Size to Hit US$ 38.75 Billion by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new Growth Plus Reports assessment, the operating room equipment & supplies market is estimated to reach US$ 38.75 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 3.50%.

Key Takeaways:

The increased patient volume will drive the market's revenue growth.

North America is likely to register the fastest revenue growth in the global operating room equipment & supplies market.

The increased need for maintaining hygiene in operation theatres will fuel the market's growth.

Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 28.39 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 38.75 Billion CAGR 3.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

An increasing patient volume in hospitals is driving the revenue growth of the operating room equipment & supplies market. Furthermore, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, increased awareness of the need to maintain hygienic conditions in operating rooms, rising chronic disease prevalence, and rising medical expenses contribute to the market's revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global operating room equipment & supplies market from four perspectives: Type, End User, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the operating room equipment & supplies market is segmented into anesthesia machines, operating tables, electrosurgical units, operating room lights, surgical imaging devices, and supplies/ accessories. The electrosurgical units segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the growth in surgical treatments.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the operating room equipment & supplies market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment dominates the market because of the growing need for more effective and efficient surgical treatments and a greater emphasis on patient safety and care quality.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global operating room equipment & supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will dominate the operating room equipment & supplies market because of an increase in surgical procedures, the expansion of ambulatory surgery facilities, an increase in cardiovascular disease prevalence, increasing healthcare spending, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the global operating room equipment & supplies market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

STERIS Plc

Medtronic Plc

Arthrex Group

Smith & Nephew Plc

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

The operating room equipment & supplies market is extremely competitive, and market giants increasingly use mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Recent developments:

Olympus Corporation released VISERA ELITE III, its newest surgical vision platform, in September 2022 to address the demands of healthcare professionals (HCPs) for endoscopic treatments across numerous medical disciplines.

The Food and Drug Administration granted 510K permission to Zsquare, a maker of high-performance, single-use endoscopes, to commercialize the Zsquare ENT-Flex Rhinolaryngoscope in the United States in July 2022.

Getinge updated its ED-Flow automated endoscope reprocessor in June 2022, providing its endoscope reprocessing clients with a higher degree of digital connectivity and data management, boosting uptime and productivity.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL OPERATING ROOM EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Anesthesia Machines Operating Tables Electrosurgical Units Operating Room Lights Surgical Imaging Devices Supplies/ Accessories GLOBAL OPERATING ROOM EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

OPERATING ROOM EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES MARKET TOC

