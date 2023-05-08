Global Extremity Replacement Implants Market Report to 2026: Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Smith&Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Extremity Replacement Implants Market - 2022 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes an analysis of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global market for extremities replacement implants. In 2021, global sales of extremities replacement implants were estimated at approximately $1.8bn.

Growth in the market is largely driven by an aging global population, new technologies, and advances in surgical techniques. Regional markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the rest of world market, which includes all other countries. The forecast range for this report is 2021-26.

Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson

Smith&Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered:

1. Shoulder Arthroplasty

1.1 Indications

1.2 Types of shoulder arthroplasty

1.2.1 Total shoulder arthroplasty

1.2.2 Reverse total shoulder arthroplasty

1.2.3 Shoulder hemiarthroplasty

1.2.4 Shoulder resurfacing

1.2.5 Revision shoulder arthroplasty

1.3 Procedure volumes

1.4 Products

1.5 Market analysis

1.6 Competitive analysis

1.7 Bibliography

2. Elbow Arthroplasty

2.1. Indications for elbow arthroplasty

2.2 Issues related to elbow arthroplasty

2.3 Types of elbow arthroplasty

2.4 Types of elbow arthroplasty implants

2.4.1 Linked elbow arthroplasty implants

2.4.2 Unlinked elbow arthroplasty implants

2.4.3 Convertible elbow implants

2.5 Procedure volumes

2.6 Products

2.7 Market analysis

2.8 Competitive analysis

2.9 Bibliography

3. Ankle Arthroplasty

3.1 Indications for ankle arthroplasty

3.2 Implant materials and designs

3.3 Ankle replacement surgery

3.4 Procedure volumes

3.5 Products

3.6 Market analysis

3.7 Competitive analysis

3.8 Bibliography

4. Small Joint Arthroplasty

4.1 Anatomy

4.2 Indications

4.3 Products

4.4 Market analysis

4.5 Competitive analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26uzip

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.