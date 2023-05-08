Global Endoscopy Fluid Management Market to 2028: Rising Cases of Gastrointestinal Cancer Drives Growth

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Endoscopy Fluid Management Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Endoscopy Fluid Management Market size is expected to reach $970 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Steris PLC

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

ConMed Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Arthrex, Inc.

COMEG Medical Technologies (Acteon Group)

Endoscopy fluid management is a medical device that assists in managing fluids during endoscopic procedures. These systems generally contain a suction device, a fluid collection unit, and a disposable fluid system. the fluid collection unit collects and stores fluid during endoscopic procedures.

The suction device are used to remove fluids from the patient's body and carry them to the fluid collection unit. The disposable fluid system treats and disposes of the collected fluids in a manner that is environment friendly.



An endoscopy fluid management system is required in all endoscopy procedures, including laparoscopy, arthroscopy, hysteroscopy, and urology. A laparoscopy is a surgical, diagnostic procedure conducted utilizing laparoscopy and aids in evaluating the organs inside the abdomen. It's a minimally invasive procedure that needs only small incisions.

In hysteroscopy, systemic absorption of the uterine distension fluid occurs majorly through disrupted endometrial and myometrial venous sinuses due to the pressure gradient between the uterine cavity and open vessels or sinuses.



The increased fluid absorption is linked with high intrauterine pressure, deep myometrial penetration, higher intrauterine pressure, and large uteri. Urology endoscopies are done to diagnose the issues related to the urinary tract. Endoscopies come in two forms one is ureteroscopy, and the other is cystoscopy. A cystoscopy utilizes a cystoscope to look inside the bladder and urethra, whereas a ureteroscopy utilizes a ureteroscopy to look inside the ureters and kidneys.



With technological advancements, it is possible to conduct invasive urological surgeries. Lower risk of complications and high efficiency characterizes them. For instance, the removal of kidney stones through the urethra. A medical pump is designed to deliver fluid under pressure to an operating area during endoscopy. Arthroscopy aids in treating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, a significant injury in professional sports. Fluid management system pressure is set as low as possible or per the requirement to obtain a view.

Market Growth Factors

The increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries



Surgeries which are minimally invasive are much less traumatic than conventional open surgeries. Surgeries performed with traditional laparoscopic instruments were traumatic and complex. But in minimally invasive surgeries, laparoscopic cameras are inserted through smaller incisions, and small specialized instruments are utilized to perform the operation. The recovery is also less painful, and patients recover faster.

The popularity of these surgeries are increasing due to the quicker recovery, smaller incisions, high accuracy, shorter hospital stays, and less scarring & pain. In addition, these medical displays provide even the most negligible difference in cells and tissues, ensure superior visibility, and enable rapid and precise surgery. This supports the growth of the regional market.



The rising cases of gastrointestinal cancer



It was seen that the burden of GI cancers has continued to shift towards economically developing nations which usually have fewer healthcare resources to manage the rising incidence. The number of new cases and death for each type of the five major types of GI cancers are expected to increase.

This cancer is also associated with infection, tobacco smoking, diet, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, and obesity. The increasing cases of GI cancers, especially in developing countries, will surge the utilization of endoscopy fluid management, boosting the market expansion in the projected period.



Market Restraining Factors

Alternatives to endoscopy



Patients undergoing endoscopy are generally provided with anesthetic or are mildly sedated as the procedure might be uncomfortable or painful to many patients, while almost all individuals undergoing a CT scan don't require any sedation.

In addition, CT scans can be done on people of nearly every age, while most endoscopy procedures are done on adults. The painlessness and the requirement of no type of sedatives in the CT scans might make them a better alternative to endoscopy; hence the market growth for endoscopy fluid management is expected to hinder.

Scope of the Study

By Application

Laparoscopy

Hysterroscopy

Others

By Product

System

Accessories

By End-user

Hospital

Clinics

Others

