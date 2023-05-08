Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $106.8 Billion by 2031

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Antibody Type, Application, End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the cancer monoclonal antibodies market was valued at $55.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $106.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Roche Holdings Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Celgene Limited

Bistrol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly & Co.

Abbvie Inc

Cancer is the body's unchecked proliferation of aberrant cells. When the body's natural control system malfunctions, cancer might emerge. Instead of dying, old cells proliferate uncontrollably to produce new, aberrant cells. These excess cells could aggregate into a tissue mass known as a tumor. Leukemia is one type of cancer that does not produce tumors. Immune system proteins called monoclonal antibodies are made in laboratories.

A person's body naturally produces antibodies, which assist the immune system in identifying pathogenic microorganisms like bacteria and viruses and identifying them for eradication. Monoclonal antibodies are specific target-recognizers, just like the body's own antibodies.



Cancer is frequently treated using monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are within the category of targeted cancer therapy, which means that they are made to interact with targets. Some monoclonal antibodies are also used in immunotherapy because they assist the body fight cancer by activating the immune system.

As an illustration, certain monoclonal antibodies label cancer cells to help the immune system more easily identify and eliminate them. As an illustration, consider the drug rituximab, which activates the immune system by binding the protein CD20 on B cells and some varieties of cancer cells. A type of white blood cell is B cells.



The market for cancer monoclonal antibody testing is expected to expand as cancer cases increase globally. For instance, according to a survey conducted by the American Cancer Society in January 2022, it is expected that every year, approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases are diagnosed and 609,360 cancer-related deaths occur in the U.S., which is about 1,670 mortality every day.

Lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer make up the four most prevalent cancer types worldwide, each of which accounts for 43% of all new cancer cases. Therefore, it is projected that the market for cancer monoclonal antibody testing would grow in popularity as cancer incidence rates rise internationally.



A considerable emphasis on the R&D of monoclonal antibody therapeutics to provide highly focused medication therapy for challenging and severe illnesses will increase the market growth potential for monoclonal antibodies. Government support and regulatory approvals would tremendously benefit companies looking to expand the monoclonal antibody market.



Governments all over the world have been forced to invest a significant investment in laboratories to produce extremely effective monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment due to the surge in cancer incidence. Governments of various countries have also boosted the rate at which they approve monoclonal antibodies, which will open up a wide range of business potential in the years to come.

Strategic partnerships are helping companies in the cancer monoclonal antibody testing market innovate their products more frequently. Companies are creating novel products and exchanging knowledge and expertise with other businesses in order to survive in the fiercely competitive industry. Companies have traditionally worked together with academic and research institutions in this sector through alliances and in- or out-licensing agreements, but in recent years, this trend has grown.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing cancer monoclonal antibodies market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cancer monoclonal antibodies market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Academic Institute/Laboratories

By Antibody Type

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

By Application

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

