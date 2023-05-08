Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0719 - RIKV 23 0920

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 23 0719RIKV 23 0920
Settlement Date 05/10/202305/10/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 22,60018,800
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.360/8.57596.869/8.749
Total Number of Bids Received 2012
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 27,00020,800
Total Number of Successful Bids 1310
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1310
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.360/8.57596.869/8.749
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.468/8.00197.060/8.199
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.360/8.57596.869/8.749
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.384/8.44796.929/8.576
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.468/8.00197.060/8.199
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.290/8.94796.817/8.899
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.374/8.50196.920/8.602
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.191.11