|Series
|RIKV 23 0719
|RIKV 23 0920
|Settlement Date
|05/10/2023
|05/10/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|22,600
|18,800
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.360
|/
|8.575
|96.869
|/
|8.749
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|27,000
|20,800
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.360
|/
|8.575
|96.869
|/
|8.749
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.468
|/
|8.001
|97.060
|/
|8.199
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.360
|/
|8.575
|96.869
|/
|8.749
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.384
|/
|8.447
|96.929
|/
|8.576
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.468
|/
|8.001
|97.060
|/
|8.199
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.290
|/
|8.947
|96.817
|/
|8.899
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.374
|/
|8.501
|96.920
|/
|8.602
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.19
|1.11
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0719 - RIKV 23 0920
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND