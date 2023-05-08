Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:



JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Fireside chat at 9:00 am Eastern Time

The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium in Boston, MA

Thursday, May 18, 2023

One-on-one meetings only

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Altimmune Investor & Media Contact:

Richard Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

reisenstadt@altimmune.com