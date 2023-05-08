LifeMD and HealthWarehouse.com Partner in Exclusive Telehealth Agreement

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to be the exclusive telehealth provider for HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTC: HEWA).

The partnership between the two companies will enable HealthWarehouse.com to offer virtual treatment to over one million existing patients and make available real-time consultations to potential new patients purchasing pharmacy products from their online health marketplace. LifeMD’s 50-state affiliated medical group, composed of outstanding full-time doctors and nurse practitioners, provides convenient access to engage with a licensed medical provider and receive high-quality, personalized treatment.

“LifeMD’s mission is built on the premise that everyone should be able to access exceptional healthcare when and where they need it by removing the complexities that get between the patient and quality treatment,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman & CEO of LifeMD. “We are excited that this partnership with HealthWarehouse.com will empower an even larger population to easily access patient-first clinicians and receive, if appropriate, fairly priced prescription products.”

HealthWarehouse.com is a leading digital pharmacy, shipping FDA-approved prescription medication, over-the-counter products, and veterinary medication directly to customers nationwide. Centrally located in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, HealthWarehouse.com ships to 80% of the U.S. population within 2-3 days. Its focus on technology, sourcing, and operational efficiency allows HealthWarehouse.com to pass along significant savings and affordable healthcare to customers.

Joseph Peters, President and CEO of HealthWarehouse.com, commented, “The partnership with LifeMD directly supports our focus on offering better technology to attract and retain customers. We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality of care. This new ability to offer same-day consultations with—if appropriate—prescription approvals, ensures rapid access to high-quality treatment and necessary products, enabling our customers to live healthier lives.”

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. The Company offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s health, women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. Leveraging a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a US-based patient care center, LifeMD is simplifying healthcare by increasing access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCQB: HEWA), a technology company with a focus on healthcare e-commerce, sells and delivers prescription medications to all 50 states as an Approved Digital Pharmacy through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). HealthWarehouse.com provides a platform focused on increasing access and reducing costs of healthcare products for consumers nationwide. Based in Florence, Kentucky, the Company operates America's Leading Online Pharmacy and a pioneer in affordable healthcare. As one of the first National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (“NABP”) Approved Digital Pharmacies, HealthWarehouse.com services the mission of providing affordable healthcare and incredible patient services to help Americans. Learn more at https://www.healthwarehouse.com/.

