Momcozy Knocks 20% off its Baby Monitor for Mother's Day

New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy , the respected maternity brand with a global community of over 2 million moms, is offering a special 20% discount on its video baby monitor for Mother's Day, taking place from May 8th-14th. Designed to support moms and dads by providing peace of mind while making their jobs as parents more manageable, Momcozy's video baby monitor serves as a practical tool for today's parenting needs.





Parents can enjoy 20% off on Momcozy’s video baby monitor for Mother’s Day

Every Mother’s Day is a recognition and celebration of the immense dedication, love and sacrifice that mothers bring to their families. With Momcozy’s discount on its video baby monitor it hopes to help moms shoulder the load of motherhood by giving a virtual helping hand in their baby’s room when they can’t physically be there.





Momcozy's video baby monitor features clear night vision and a long battery life

In today's fast-paced world, moms juggle multiple roles and responsibilities. Work, household chores, and other daily tasks can easily take up a mother's time and energy, making it difficult to be physically present for their baby at every moment. With its video baby monitor, Momcozy strives to bridge that gap and offer a sense of reassurance.











Momcozy's video baby monitor's 5” display ensures parents can capture every moment

Equipped with a 5000mAh capacity battery, the baby monitor empowers both moms and dads to tackle daily responsibilities while providing a watchful eye over their baby. With an impressive 11.5 hours of battery life with the display on, parents can also rest easy at night, knowing that they can monitor their baby without worrying about the device's battery draining.



The 1080p full HD camera and its 360° field of view enable parents to observe their baby's entire surroundings in crystal-clear detail—invaluable in those critical moments such as nap time or the middle of the night when it's hard for parents to be by their child's side. With the ability to keep a watchful eye over their baby from anywhere in the home, parents can find solace and focus on other tasks or getting rest, knowing that they can quickly respond to their baby's needs whenever necessary.

The monitor's 5'' clear display and 2x and 4x zoom capabilities, along with its 2-way communication and 960ft wireless range, further foster a sense of connection and security. Moreover, the non-wifi, hack-proof FHSS system safeguards families' privacy, while the device's onboard lullabies and temperature alert system gives parents further peace of mind about their baby's safety and comfort.

As Mother's Day approaches, Momcozy's special discount on its video baby monitor is a timely reminder of the brand's commitment to supporting mothers in raising their children. By providing parents with a reliable and user-friendly monitoring solution, Momcozy empowers them to face the challenges of modern parenting with confidence and peace of mind.







The baby monitor discount will be available on Momcozy's website, or on Amazon (alongside an additional $10 coupon).











About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable.

More about Momcozy: https://momcozy.com/