YanGuFang International Group Partners with Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to Name the "YanGuFang Company Laboratory”

Shanghai, China, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YGF) (the “Company”, or YanGuFang”), a health food company primarily engaging in the production, research and development, and sales of oat and grain products, announced today that it has named the “YanGuFang Company Laboratory” (the “Lab”) in partnership with the Rui Hai Liu Research Laboratory at Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (“Cornell CALS”). The Lab’s mission is to improve human health through better nutrition and diet resulting from advanced food science research on whole grains.



Mr. Junguo He, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are excited to partner with the prestigious Cornell CALS to name the Lab. The Lab’s venture combines YanGuFang's commitment to enhancing human health through advanced whole grain nutrition and Cornell CALS’ renowned research accomplishments in food science. The partnership between YanGuFang and Cornell CALS is a new and key step towards improving human health through better nutrition and will also facilitate our expansion in international markets. Moving forward, our goal is to leverage the college’s exceptional expertise in the food industry to establish global leadership in whole grain nutritional research, improve the nutrition of natural whole grain products, and enhance human nutritional health."

About Cornell CALS

Cornell CALS is a premier institution of nutritional research, tackling complex challenges through purpose-driven science. The achievements and leadership of Cornell CALS’s faculty have been recognized globally, including the accomplishments of Dr. Rui Hai Liu. Dr. Liu's research includes diet and the health benefits of functional foods and bioactive compounds including whole grains, such as oats. Dr. Liu is a Professor in the Department of Food Science within Cornell CALS, in Ithaca, NY., holding a M.D. and a Ph.D. in Toxicology. Dr. Liu has been named as a Highly Cited Researcher for 9 consecutive years.

About YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. is an integrated enterprise engaged in the production, research and development, sales and marketing of natural oat and whole grain products. The Company is committed to improving human health through its research to explore the nutritional benefits of its products. The Company has developed over 80 products in its natural oat and whole grain series. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://ir.ygfang.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company’s forecast on market trend; the Company's future business development; the demand for and market acceptance for new products; changes in technology; risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s businesses, including disruptions to the Company’s supply chain; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled professionals; client concentration; and general economic conditions affecting the Company’s industry and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@yangufang.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com