NowVertical’s Subsidiary, Allegient Defense, Inc. Wins US Government Contract to Support the Air Force Office of Scientific Research

TORONTO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the Vertical Intelligence (“VI”) company is pleased to announce that its Government contracting subsidiary, Allegient Defense, has been awarded a 5-year $5.9M contract to support the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (“AFOSR”), a directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory and the basic research arm of the Department of the Air Force.



The AFOSR is responsible for identifying and funding cutting-edge research initiatives that have the potential to enhance the capabilities of the United States Air Force. Through this new contract, Allegient Defense will be working closely with the AFOSR to provide the necessary resources and expertise to help achieve these goals.

"We are honored to have been chosen to support the AFOSR in its mission to advance scientific research," said Dr. Angel Diaz, CEO of Allegient Defense. "Our team is dedicated to providing the highest quality support services to the AFOSR, and we look forward to collaborating with them to achieve their objectives."

Allegient Defense has a proven track record of delivering exceptional S&T, Data Science, and Engineering support services to government agencies, and this new contract award is a testament to the company's expertise and commitment to excellence. By working with the AFOSR, Allegient Defense will help to advance the development of new technologies and solutions that will benefit the United States and its military forces.

For more information about Allegient Defense and its government contracting services, please visit www.allegientdefense.com.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. NOW's proprietary solutions sit at the foundation of the modern enterprise by transforming AI investments into VI, enabling its customers to minimize their risk, accelerate the time to value, and reduce costs. NOW is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

