Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 56 Billion at a 25.00% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Research Report: By Type, Application, and Region - Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 56 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 25.00% during the assessment timeframe.

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the hyper converged infrastructure market report include

Dell EMC

Nutanix

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

VMware Inc.

Maxta Inc.

SimpliVity Corporation

Scale Computing

Gridstore Inc.

Nimboxx Inc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Pivot3 Inc.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6122

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Report Scope:

Report Metric USD 56 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 56 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 25.00% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities Reduce the cost by opting for the method of integration of commodity hardware with an operational model Key Market Drivers The hyper-convergence infrastructure industry involves software systems rising advancement and research, development of IT infrastructure, Demand for data management recovery and protection using a single interface

Buy Premium Research Report Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6122

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Drivers

Growing Requirement for Improved Data Protection to Boost Market Growth

Organizations now more than ever need storage performance which is dependable and quick. Infrastructure that is safe and secure is provided by hyper converged infrastructure (HCI). HCI unifies networking, storage, and compute into a single system to simplify management, consolidate resources, and reduce costs. Due to these benefits, HCI usage has surged, and many businesses see the product as crucial to achieving their strategic IT goals.

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Opportunities

Increasing Virtualization & Adoption to offer Robust Opportunities

Globally, the market for hyper-converged infrastructure is being driven by factors such as expanding virtualization adoption, rising demand for data security and disaster recovery, low capital expenditure, and low total cost of ownership. Additionally, the market for hyper-converged infrastructure is anticipated to benefit from the development of technologies to provide high-value hyper-converged infrastructure and the growth in the usage of hyper-converged infrastructure in growing economies like China, India, and others. However, the market for hyper-converged infrastructure is largely constrained by greater R&D costs and the drawbacks of bundled solutions. With a 92 percent acceptance rate by enterprises in North America and Europe in 2021, the server virtualization in fact is the most popular virtualization technology, and another 5% of firms aim to utilize it in the following two years. Over the following few years, this will increase demand for hyper converged infrastructure, including commercial off-the-shelf systems.

Restraints and Challenges

High Research and Development Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high research and development cost, problems with cloud compatibility & scalability, and concerns about vendor lock-in & hypervisor selection restriction may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-6122

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Segmentation

The global hyper converged infrastructure market is bifurcated based on application and hypervisor type.

By hypervisor type, hyper-V will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, virtual desktop infrastructure will domineer the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has possessed a significant impact on the global economy, and the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market is no exception. One impact of the pandemic on the HCI market has been the increased demand for remote work solutions, as many companies have had to shift to remote work to comply with social distancing guidelines. This has led to an upsurge in demand for HCI solutions that can support remote work and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), as these technologies enable employees to work securely from anywhere. On the contrary, the pandemic has also caused disruptions in the worldwide supply chain, which has affected the production and delivery of HCI solutions. The pandemic has caused shortages of raw materials, delayed shipments, and closures of manufacturing facilities, all of which have contributed to slower growth rates for the HCI market. Despite these challenges, the HCI market is expected to continue to develop in the upcoming years, as companies look to modernize their IT infrastructure and take advantage of the benefits that HCI can provide.

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market

One of the quickest-growing markets for the hyper-converged infrastructure is the Asia-Pacific area. There are several developing nations in this region, like China and India, which are experiencing significant economic growth along with an increase in demand for cutting-edge technology like hyper-converged infrastructure. Other factors influencing the expansion of the hyper-converged infrastructure market in the region include the expansion of the IT sector in the region and the rising need for data centre infrastructure. In addition, the market is expanding as a result of the expansion of cloud computing and the rising need for virtualization solutions. Many technology firms, particularly those creating and promoting hyper-converged infrastructure solutions, are making investments in the Asia-Pacific area. The expansion of the market within the region is being fueled by these businesses' ongoing efforts to enhance their products and cater to customers' changing wants. In comparison to other regional markets, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to factors including growing end-user demand for virtualized desktop infrastructure (VDI), rising need for cloud-based solutions to augment IT operations, growing emphasis on enhancing remote access, and rising demand for remote access enhancements. Due to the rising demand for applications that rely on virtual environments, server virtualization, which also includes virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), is the factor propelling the market's growth in the Asia Pacific region. This region is expected to experience the fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6122

Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market

The second-largest market share belongs to the Hyper-converged Infrastructure market in Europe. This is due to the region's robust economy and high rate of adoption of cutting-edge technologies, which have created a climate that is conducive to the expansion of the market. Due to factors like the need to update IT infrastructure, the rising popularity of cloud computing, and the rising demand for data centre infrastructure, there is a significant market for the hyper-converged infrastructure solutions in Europe. The need for such solutions is also being fueled by the desire of numerous organizations in Europe to increase productivity, cut expenses, and enhance the scalability of their IT infrastructure. The expansion of the market in the region is also being aided by the huge number of technology firms operating in Europe, particularly those creating and selling solutions for hyper-converged infrastructure. These businesses continually spend money on R&D to enhance their products and adapt to changing consumer demands. Additionally, the UK's market for hyper converged infrastructure grew the fastest within the European region, while Germany's market for the technology held the greatest market share. Due to European IT firms' rising embrace of network virtualization, Europe also holds a significant market share with regards to revenue. The development of network technologies & software regulations has given the European market an advantage. During the forecast period, the region's IT and telecom sector's rapid growth is likely to support regional market expansion.

Related Reports:

Autonomous Vehicles Market Research Report: By Type, Sensors, Hardware and Software - Forecast till 2030

Next Generation Batteries Market Research Report: By Type and Application - Forecast till 2027

RFID Tags Market Research, By Standard, Frequency, Application, and Region - Global Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

MRFR Citation: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/hyper-converged-infrastructure-industry