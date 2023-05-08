Emerging Trends in Gelling Agents Market 2023-2030 (Latest Updates)

New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Reports Insights, The Gelling Agents Market was valued at USD 10.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2030, with a promising CAGR of 5.5%. The report provides detailed insights into the market trends, key players, and opportunities, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and tap into the lucrative gelling agents market.

The gelling agents are the ingredients used to thicken and stabilize various types of end products, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. Moreover, gelling agents are substances that help to develop a gel-like consistency in products, enhancing their texture and overall quality. Carrageenan, gelatin, agar, and pectin are some of the gelling agents that are often used in jams, jellies, and desserts, as well as in pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

The growing bakery and confectionery market is the key factor driving the demand for gelling for improving the textures and thickness of desserts and cake batters. For instance, according to the report published by Statista, the global market for bread and bakery products in 2017 amounted to an estimated volume of approximately 91.4 million tons and it is expected to reach 135 million tons by 2025. Hence, the increasing bread and bakery products market is anticipated to drive the demand for gelling agents during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673880

Global Gelling Agents Market Segmentation Details:



Based on Type, the pectin segment accounted for the highest market share in the gelling agents market in the year 2022 owing to a rise in applications for various purposes including gelling agents, emulsifiers, thickeners, stabilizers, and fat or sugar replacers in low-calorie foods. Further, it is used in medicines, sweets, fillings, as a stabilizer and milk drinks, and in fruit juices and as a source of dietary fiber. Owing to applications above-mentioned factors are driving the segment growth.

Based on Product Type, the natural segment accounted for the highest market share in the gelling agents market in 2022. Production of stabilized multi-phase gelling agents act as emulsions that are used for meat by-products or foodstuffs including pork skin, pork fat, beef fat, MDM, and a wide range of vegetable oils and fats. Moreover, according to the report published by Statista, cultured meat consumption will reach 30 percent of worldwide meat consumption by 2040, which will account for USD 1.8 billion. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the demand for gelling agents will increase accordingly, which in turn will fuel the growth of the market.

Based on Source, the plant section accounted for the highest market share in the gelling agents market in 2022. The natural plant gelling agent called polysaccharides is used for producing starch and other products that have a wide range of applications. In addition, according to the report published by Issuu, the industrial starch market is expected to reach USD 116.3 billion by 2025. However, the growing demand for starch products is likely to create profitable avenues for the gelling agents market in the upcoming years.





Based on Function, the texturizer segment accounted for the highest market share in the gelling agents market in 2022. Gelling agents improve the texture of various food products including jellies, candies, chocolates, cake batters, and several other products. In addition, according to the report published by Statista, the chocolate confectionery market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.33 trillion in 2027 from USD 0.99 trillion in the year 2021. However, the substantial growth in the chocolate confectionery market will increase the demand of gelling agents during the forecast period.

Based on End-use Industry, the food and beverages accounted for the highest market share in 2022. The gelling agents have significant applications of gelling agents in the bakery and confectionary, meat, and ice-cream industries where it is used as texturizers, emulsifiers, and other functions. Moreover, according to the report published by Statista, the revenue of the food & drink segment is projected to reach USD 1.95 billion in 2022. Thus, the growing food & drink segment is anticipated to drive the market demand in the upcoming years.

Based on Region, Europe accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth in 2022. The presence of key market players including DSM Nutritional Products AG and Tereos among others is one of the market’s major driving factors in the market. Gelatin, agar, and pectin are the gelling agents widely used in improving the texture of cake batters. Moreover, according to the report published by Statista, the confectionery segment in Europe amounts to USD 236.10 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to show a volume growth of 2.7% in 2024. Owing to the rising confectionery segment, Europe is anticipated to witness a significant market share in the upcoming years.

Request For Customization/Enquiry @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/enquiry/673880

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 17.1 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 5.5% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Ashland, CP Kelco US, Inc. (J.M. HUBER), Tate & Lyle plc, BASF SE, Rousselot B.V. (Darling Ingredients International Holding B.V.), Tereos, and Merck KGaA By Type Gelatin

Carrageenan

Agar

Pectin

Gellan

Alginate

Cellulose

Others By Product Type Natural

Conventional By Source Plant

Animal

Algal

Microbial By Function Stabilizer

Thickener

Emulsifier

Texturizer

Others By End-use Industry Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Highlights

The global gelling agents market size is estimated to exceed USD 17.1 Billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, gelling agents is divided based on the type into gelatin, carrageenan, agar, pectin, gellan, alginate, cellulose, and others.

In the context of product type, the market is classified into natural and conventional.

On the basis of source, the market is categorized into plant, animal, algal, and microbial.

On the basis of function, the market is classified into stabilizer, thickener, emulsifier, texturizer, and others.

Globally, gelling agents are divided based on the end-use industry into food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe accounted for the highest market share in the gelling agents market owing to the prevalence of the key players of gelling agents in the region.

Find What You Need With Our Detailed Table Of Contents (TOC) & Summary Of Gelling Agents Market Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-gelling-agents-market-statistical-analysis-673880

Recent Developments

In July 2022, CP Kelco US, Inc. (J.M. HUBER) made extensive progress in expanding biogums production capacity at two of their plant facilities in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, USA and Wulian, China. The expansion increased the production facilities of the company, which helps in offering the customers better service in less time.

In October 2021, Cargill expanded their portfolio of carrageenans with the introduction of Satiagel VPC614, a kappa carrageenan that is specifically designed for solid formulations and high-gelling applications. The addition of this product is in response to the increasing demand for eco-friendly personal care products that offer both performance and sustainability.

List of Major Global Gelling Agents Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Cargill, Incorporated Ingredion Incorporated DSM Nutritional Products AG Ashland CP Kelco US, Inc. (J.M. HUBER) Tate & Lyle plc BASF SE Rousselot B.V. (Darling Ingredients International Holding B.V.) Tereos Merck KGaA



Global Gelling Agents Market Segmentation:

By Type Gelatin Carrageenan Agar Pectin Gellan Alginate Cellulose Others

By Product Type Natural Conventional

By Source Plant Animal Algal Microbial

By Function Stabilizer Thickener Emulsifier Texturizer Others

By End-use Industry Food and Beverages Cosmetics and Personal care Pharmaceutical Others



Discover More With Reports Insights Library Of Others Research Reports:-

The Food Release Agents Market was valued at USD 857.14 Million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030), and the market is projected to be worth USD 1173.73 Million by 2030.

Immunity boosting food products Market size was worth over USD 21.74 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 48.32 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Proteases Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2022-2030)

Lutein Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2022-2030)

Organic Rice Protein Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2022-2030)

The Reports Insights Library offers a comprehensive collection of research reports on Food And Beverages Industry :- https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry/food-and-beverages

About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports. Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in the foremost countries around the globe.