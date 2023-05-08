New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Washing Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032919/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Smart Washing Machines Market to Reach $56.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Washing Machines estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$56.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 28% over the period 2022-2030. Front Load, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 24.8% CAGR and reach US$26.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Top Load segment is readjusted to a revised 31.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27% CAGR
The Smart Washing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.3% and 24.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Americair Corporation
- Blueair
- Candy Group
- Cowayco Ltd.
- Dyson
- General Electric Company
- Haier Group
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IFB Industries Ltd.
- JLA Limited
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LG Electronics
- Samsung Electronics
- Sharp Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Sunbeam Products, Inc.
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Xiaomi Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032919/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Smart Washing Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Washing Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Front
Load by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Front Load by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Front Load by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Top
Load by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Top Load by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Top Load by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 6 Kg by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Below 6 Kg by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 6 Kg by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 6-10
Kg by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for 6-10 Kg by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for 6-10 Kg by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 10 Kg by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Above 10 Kg by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 10 Kg by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Smart Washing Machines Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top Load -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front
Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10
Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by
Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6 Kg,
6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Washing Machines by Application - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top
Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front
Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and
Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6
Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top
Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front
Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and
Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6
Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top
Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front
Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and
Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6
Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top
Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front
Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and
Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6
Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top
Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front
Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and
Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6
Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top
Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and
Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top
Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front
Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and
Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6
Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top Load -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front
Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10
Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by
Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6 Kg,
6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Washing Machines by Application - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by
Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front
Load and Top Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing
Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg,
6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing
Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Smart Washing Machines by Application -
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing
Machines by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top
Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smart Washing
Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg
and Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smart Washing
Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smart Washing
Machines by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top
Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Smart Washing
Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Front Load and Top Load for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg
and Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Smart Washing
Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of World Historic Review for Smart Washing
Machines by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 136: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Washing
Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032919/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Smart Washing Machines Market to Reach $56.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Washing Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032919/?utm_source=GNW