Global Image Intensifier Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.5%

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Image Intensifier Market by Application, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report the image intensifier market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Siemens AG

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

PHOTONIS

Alpha Optics Systems Inc.

Thales Group

Optexim JSC

Photek Limited.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Harder Digital

The Image Intensifier Market is likely to experience a significant growth rate of 7.5% from 2022-2031 owing to increasing market demand from the defense and surveillance sector.



An image intensifier is an electronic device that amplifies low-light signals to produce a visible image. The image intensifier-based devices work by converting photons of light, which are present in low light conditions, into electrons. The electrons are then amplified and converted back into a visible image. Further, the image intensifier is primarily used in night vision systems, medical imaging, surveillance, and scientific research. They are designed to provide clear images in low-light conditions and can significantly improve the visibility of objects in dark environments.



Key factors driving the growth of the image intensifier market is the surge in demand for night vision technology paired with an increase in the need to identify and stop fraudulent activity. The increasing need to identify and stop fraudulent activity using image intensifiers is also a driver for the market.

Night vision technology is used by security personnel to detect and prevent shoplifting, robbery, and other types of theft in retail and commercial environments. Image intensifiers can be used in various applications such as surveillance, security, and law enforcement, to detect and prevent fraudulent activities.

Furthermore, image intensifiers can be used in ATM machines and other financial institutions to detect fraudulent activities such as skimming and card cloning. They can also be used in border control, ports, and airports, to detect and prevent smuggling and illegal activities.

In addition, the increasing demand for night vision technology is driven by a combination of factors, including growing demand from military and law enforcement sectors, the increasing popularity of outdoor recreation, growing need for security and surveillance, and advancements in technology.

Night vision technology is widely used by military and law enforcement agencies for surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting operations in low-light conditions. The growing demand for night vision equipment in these sectors is driven by the need to enhance the capabilities of these agencies to operate effectively in challenging environments.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the image intensifier market. An increase in defense spending is a major factor that is driving the growing demand for night vision technology, including image intensifiers. Night vision equipment, such as goggles, cameras, and binoculars, are widely used by military and law enforcement agencies for surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting operations in low-light conditions.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the image intensifier market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing image intensifier market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the image intensifier market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global image intensifier market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.2 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for night vision technology

Growing use of image intensifiers in industrial and scientific applications

Increase in need to identify and stop fraudulent activity

Restraints

Competition from alternative technologies

Opportunities

Surge in adoption of intensifiers in medical imaging, and increase in defense spending

Key Market Segments

By Application

Cameras

Scopes

Goggles

X-Ray Detectors

By Industry Vertical

Medical

Defense and Surveillance

Industrial

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r46qjc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment