Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Smart Ports Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Ports estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 20% over the period 2022-2030. Process Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.8% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Artificial Intelligence segment is readjusted to a revised 22.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $953 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR



The Smart Ports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$953 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 16.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- ABB

- Abu Dhabi Ports

- Accenture

- General Electric

- IBM

- Ikusi Velatia

- Port of Rotterdam

- Port Solutions

- Ramboll Group

- Royal Haskoning

- Scientific Enterprises

- Scientific Enterprises Ltd

- Trelleborg AB

- Wipro





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart Ports - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Ports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

CANADA

JAPAN

Smart Ports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

CHINA

Smart Ports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

EUROPE

Smart Ports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

FRANCE

Smart Ports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

GERMANY

Smart Ports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Ports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Ports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

