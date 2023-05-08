Second Annual Press Start CoLab Now Accepting Applications to Address the Mental Health Crisis in Canada

TORONTO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nowly and Teachers Life Insurance today announced the launch of its annual Press Start CoLab program for Canadian youth ages 18-29 years. The Press Start CoLab Program is a unique accelerator helping the next generation of young leaders, activists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and critical thinkers tackle pressing social issues facing Canadians today. The 2023 CoLab is focused on the Mental Health Crisis in Canada, and applications are now open at https://nowly.ca/pressstart/colab-registration/.



The Press Start CoLab Program, hosted by nowly and Teachers Life insurance, is looking for young entrepreneurs who feel passionate about addressing the mental health crisis in Canada. The 10-week summer program will provide fifty social-preneurs with access to industry and impact experts who will mentor them through the ideation process. Participants from across the nation will also have the opportunity to submit ideas for access to $50,000 in grant money and in-kind business services. Applications open May 8 and close on June 2, 2023, and the program kicks off the week of July 3.

“For more than 80-years, Teachers Life has invested in our communities, and the Press Start CoLab Program is a significant expansion of this commitment,” said Martha Turner Osborne, Chief Marketing and Innovation Office for nowly and Teachers Life. “By supporting youth who wish to make positive social change with the Press Start program, we are now playing a more active and impactful role creating meaningful outcomes in our communities.”

This year the CoLab emcee is Kwame Osei, the influential and dynamic speaker, teacher, author, coach (and more) who focuses on inspiring change, action, and growth. Osei is one of several inspirational speakers supporting the program, including:

Participation in CoLab is free and open to Canadian entrepreneurs ages 18-29 to create original and unconventional solutions to the Mental Health Crisis in Canada. At the end of the program, select solution proposals will receive grant funding from a pool of $50,000, in-kind grants from affiliated partners and three $500 awards, including People’s Choice, Community Choice, and the Teachers Life award. Solutions are evaluated for originality, quality, and clarity of the proposal, as well as the viability, desirability, feasibility, and potential impact of the solution to drive meaningful change. For more information, please visit https://nowly.ca/pressstart/colab/.

nowly is a new type of insurance, offering Canadians affordable and accessible insurance on an innovative and streamlined platform, instantly. Backed by over 80 years of industry experience, nowly members will receive instant coverage and world class health and wellness benefits. As a nowly member, you are eligible for healthy living benefits by global leader Virgin Pulse and an annual 50-dollar Living Healthy rebate on any health and wellness app or membership. You can feel confident knowing you are joining a company committed to investing in lasting social impact through their new, innovative give back program called Press Start. nowly is a trademark of Teachers Life Insurance Society (Fraternal) "Teachers Life". Find out more at www.nowly.com.