Brazil Biosimilars Databook 2023: Product, Type of Cell, Imaging Technique, Procedure, Source of Manufacturing, Applications, Type of Technology, and End Users 2018-2027

Brazil's biosimilar market size is expected to record a CAGR of 6.7% during 2023-2027 to reach US$822.4 million by 2027, increasing from US$634.9 million in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 7.2%.
This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the biosimilars industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as by product, type of cell, imaging technique, procedure, source of manufacturing, applications, type of technology, and end users.
Report Scope
Biosimilar Market Size By Product
- Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars
- Insulin Biosimilar
- Biosimilar Interferons
- Other Biosimilar
Biosimilar Market Size By Type of Cell
- Mammalian
- Non-Mammalian
Biosimilar Market Size By Imaging Technique
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners
- Computed Tomography Scanners
- Positron Emission Tomography Scanners
- Others
Biosimilar Market Size By Procedure
- Invasive
- Non-Invasive
Biosimilar Market Size By Source of Manufacturing
- In-House
- Contract Manufacturing
Biosimilar Market Size By Applications
- Oncology
- Blood Disorders
- Growth Hormonal Deficiency
- Chronic & Autoimmune Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
Biosimilar Market Size By Type of Technology
- Mass Spectroscopy
- Chromatography
- Recombinant DNA technology
- Electrophoresis
- Others
Biosimilar Market Size By End User
- Hospital & Clinics
- Diagnostic Centres
- Others
