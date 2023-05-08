Brazil Biosimilars Databook 2023: Product, Type of Cell, Imaging Technique, Procedure, Source of Manufacturing, Applications, Type of Technology, and End Users 2018-2027

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Biosimilars Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil's biosimilar market size is expected to record a CAGR of 6.7% during 2023-2027 to reach US$822.4 million by 2027, increasing from US$634.9 million in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 7.2%.



This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the biosimilars industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as by product, type of cell, imaging technique, procedure, source of manufacturing, applications, type of technology, and end users.

Report Scope

Biosimilar Market Size By Product

Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars

Insulin Biosimilar

Biosimilar Interferons

Other Biosimilar

Biosimilar Market Size By Type of Cell

Mammalian

Non-Mammalian

Biosimilar Market Size By Imaging Technique

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners

Computed Tomography Scanners

Positron Emission Tomography Scanners

Others

Biosimilar Market Size By Procedure

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Biosimilar Market Size By Source of Manufacturing

In-House

Contract Manufacturing

Biosimilar Market Size By Applications

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Growth Hormonal Deficiency

Chronic & Autoimmune Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

Biosimilar Market Size By Type of Technology

Mass Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Recombinant DNA technology

Electrophoresis

Others

Biosimilar Market Size By End User

Hospital & Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Others

