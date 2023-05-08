Blue Star Foods’ 2022 ESG Report Included in Two Most Prominent Sustainability Reporting Standards

Miami, FL, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: BSFC), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), is pleased to announce that its 2022 ESG report has been included on both SASB Standards and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) databases, which are two of the most prominent sustainability reporting standards.



Please find Blue Star’s 2022 ESG report here: https://bluestarfoods.com/blue-sustainability/.

GRI is directed to all audiences, SASB disclosures are investor-focused.

As of August 2022, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) of the IFRS Foundation assumed responsibility for the SASB Standards. The ISSB has committed to build on the industry-based SASB Standards and leverage SASB’s industry-based approach to standards development.

The Global Reporting Initiative is an international independent standards organization that helps businesses, governments and other organizations understand and communicate their impacts on issues such as climate change, human rights and corruption.

John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, “We are pleased to be recognized by these big developers of best practices as to how organizations communicate and demonstrate accountability for their impacts on the environment, economy and people. This implies a great stamp of compliance and validation for our reports and what we are doing as a business as a whole. This is our first inclusion in SASB and now second time in GRI.”

