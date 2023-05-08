Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 13.5 Bn by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 5.4% - Global Analysis by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapeutics market was valued at USD 5.2 Bn in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 13.5 Bn by 2028.



Approval of new drugs and presence of a favorable drug pipeline for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension are anticipated to propel global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapeutics industry growth. Rapid increase in PAH-specific medications, such as endothelin-receptor antagonists, soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators, prostacyclin analogs, and phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors, is likely to boost market value.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Therapeutics: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1181

Increase in incidence of PAH in the elderly could be ascribed to rise in utilization of advanced diagnostic methods. Surge in awareness about symptoms of early-stage pulmonary hypertension (PH) and multiple risks factors for the disease is propelling the market.

Rise in demand for therapeutics that ease PAH symptoms, including fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath, is anticipated to bolster pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapeutics market development. Several organizations and programs are creating awareness about this rare disease, especially patient education on availability of genetic testing. These initiatives are likely to broaden the market outlook in the near future.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in R&D in PAH Drugs (Prostacyclin Analogs and Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulators): Based on drug class, the prostacyclin & prostacyclin analogs segment is anticipated to witness robust growth in the next few years. The segment is projected to account for the leading share from 2021 to 2028. This can be ascribed to considerable demand among the patient population. On the other hand, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators are witnessing significant R&D activities, which is likely to fuel the segment in the near future. High demand for effective PAH-specific drug is anticipated to drive the soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators segment. Prostacyclin & prostacyclin analogs and soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators are also used to treat high-risk patients as a combination therapy.



Based on drug class, the prostacyclin & prostacyclin analogs segment is anticipated to witness robust growth in the next few years. The segment is projected to account for the leading share from 2021 to 2028. This can be ascribed to considerable demand among the patient population. On the other hand, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators are witnessing significant R&D activities, which is likely to fuel the segment in the near future. High demand for effective PAH-specific drug is anticipated to drive the soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators segment. Prostacyclin & prostacyclin analogs and soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators are also used to treat high-risk patients as a combination therapy. Companies Unveiling Cost-effective Treatments: Companies in the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapeutics industry are focusing on offering cost-efficient treatments that have negligible adverse effects. High prevalence of pulmonary hypertension, including severe forms of PH, is likely to increase demand for affordable treatments.



Get Customized Solution to Meet Your Research Requirements: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1181

Key Drivers

Rise in incidence of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a key driver of the market. Several risk factors associated with pulmonary hypertension, such as connective tissue diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and portal hypertension, is likely to augment the annual incidence of pulmonary arterial hypertension.



Rapid increase in geriatric population is a key factor expected to drive the industry. Life expectancy of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension has increased in the past few years. This is likely to fuel demand for efficacious therapies for the treatment of the PAH disorder in the elderly (that is, patients ≥ 65 years), which, in turn, is expected to bolster the market.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is anticipated to constitute the leading share of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapeutics market from 2021 to 2028. Rise in development and subsequent adoption of new PAH drugs is likely to propel the market in the region. Widespread awareness about a range of treatment options for PAH is also likely to augment the market size in the region. Europe is projected to account for second largest market share during the forecast period, fueled by a promising drug pipeline.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record significant growth in the next few years. Rise in demand for efficacious targeted therapies among patients in Japan, Australia, China, and India is poised to propel market growth in the region in the next few years.

Competition Landscape

Leading players are focusing on collaborations and mergers to increase market share or expand customer base. Prominent companies are also entering into licensing agreements to consolidate their positions in the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapeutics market.

Key companies profiled in the market are:

United Therapeutics Corp

Bayer HealtCare

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Acetelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1181<ype=S

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists

Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Stimulators

Pipeline Analysis

Early-stage Drug Candidates (Phase I & Phase II)

Late-stage Drug Candidates (Phase III & Registration Phase)

Region

Latin America

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com