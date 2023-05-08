New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Kettles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032910/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Smart Kettles Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Kettles estimated at US$778.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2022-2030. Wi-Fi, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$683.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bluetooth segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $230.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Smart Kettles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$230.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$272.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- AEG
- AppKettle
- Apple
- Auroma Brewing Company
- Breville Australia
- Brewista, Inc.
- Fellow Industries, Inc.
- Sage Appliances
- Smarter Applications Ltd
- Xiaomi
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032910/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Smart Kettles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Kettles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Wi-Fi by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bluetooth by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Bluetooth by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice-enabled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Voice-enabled by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Up
to 1200 W by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Up to 1200 W by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
1201-1800 W by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for 1201-1800 W by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
1801-3000 W by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for 1801-3000 W by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Smart Kettles Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Kettles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W and
1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by Power
Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1200 W,
1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Voice-enabled
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W and
1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by Power
Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1200 W,
1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Smart Kettles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Voice-enabled
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W and
1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by Power
Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1200 W,
1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Smart Kettles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Voice-enabled
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W and
1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by Power
Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1200 W,
1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Smart Kettles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Voice-enabled
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W and
1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by Power
Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1200 W,
1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Smart Kettles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Voice-enabled
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W and
1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by Power
Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1200 W,
1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Smart Kettles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Voice-enabled
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W and
1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by Power
Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1200 W,
1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Voice-enabled
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W and
1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by Power
Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1200 W,
1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Kettles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth,
Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W and
1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by Power
Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1200 W,
1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth,
Voice-enabled and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W
and 1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles
by Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to
1200 W, 1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Kettles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth,
Voice-enabled and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W
and 1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to
1200 W, 1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Kettles by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth,
Voice-enabled and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth, Voice-enabled and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Kettles by Power Rating - Up to 1200 W, 1201-1800 W
and 1801-3000 W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Kettles by
Power Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to
1200 W, 1201-1800 W and 1801-3000 W for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
