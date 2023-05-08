$17.47 Billion Electronic Design Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Design Automation Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based deployment, On-premise deployment), Tool Type (Design tools, Verification Tools, Simulation Tools), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic design automation market is expected to reach $17.47 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of this market is attributed to the growing need to reduce the complexity of integrated circuit designing, the increasing adoption of connected devices, and the rising demand for EDA solutions in the aerospace & defense sector.

In addition, the growing adoption of cloud technologies across SMEs and the increasing integration of machine learning technology is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the growth of this market. However, constant technological changes are a challenge for market growth.



Based on offering, the market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2023, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of the overall electronic design automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for complex integrated circuits and the increasing adoption of connected devices. However, the services segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment. In 2023, the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global electronic design automation market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of connected devices, the increasing demand for complex integrated circuits, and technological advancement in consumer electronics. Furthermore, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on tool type, the global electronic design automation market is segmented into design tools, verification tools, and simulation tools. In 2023, the design tools segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global electronic design automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rise of very large-scale integration (VLSI) systems and the increasing complexity of ICs and PCBs. This segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Geographic Review:



In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global electronic design automation market. The growth of this region is attributed to the rising number of electronic manufacturing companies and increased demand for consumer devices. As a result, the demand for electronic design automation solutions in the region is expected to expand.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need to Reduce the Complexity of Integrated Circuit Designing

Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices

Rising Demand for EDA Solutions in the Aerospace & Defense Sector

Restraints

Availability of Open-source EDA Software

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Cloud Technologies Across SMEs

Increasing Integration of Machine Learning Technology

Challenges

Constant Technological Changes

Trends

Emergence of Domain-specific Electronic Product Designs

Growing Adoption of AI & ML Technologies

