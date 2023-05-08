Network as a Service Market to Hit USD 115.5 Billion by 2032 | Market.us Report

New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The network as a service market size is projected to surpass around USD 115.5 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2032. The Global Network as a Service (NaaS) Market refers to the provision of networking resources & services to businesses and organizations on a subscription basis, typically through a cloud-based platform. NaaS providers typically offer flexible, scalable results as well as price-effective network solutions that can be customized to meet the specific needs of individual businesses.

Key Takeaway:

By type, the WAN-as-a-service segment generated the largest revenue share of 66% in 2022.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Network as a Service Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Network as a Service Market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing use of mobile devices and IoT technology: With the increasing use of mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, there is a growing need for network solutions that can support these devices and provide seamless connectivity.

With the increasing use of mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, there is a growing need for network solutions that can support these devices and provide seamless connectivity. Increasing globalization and need for network connectivity across different regions: With the increasing globalization of business, there is a growing need for network connectivity across different regions. NaaS providers can offer businesses a global network infrastructure that can support their operations in different regions around the world.

With the increasing globalization of business, there is a growing need for network connectivity across different regions. NaaS providers can offer businesses a global network infrastructure that can support their operations in different regions around the world. Growing focus on digital transformation and the need for agile network infrastructure: Many businesses are undergoing digital transformation and are looking for network solutions that can support their digital initiatives. NaaS providers can offer businesses an agile network infrastructure that can help them adapt to changing business requirements.

Many businesses are undergoing digital transformation and are looking for network solutions that can support their digital initiatives. NaaS providers can offer businesses an agile network infrastructure that can help them adapt to changing business requirements. Need for improved network performance and reliability: With the increasing reliance on network infrastructure for business operations, there is a growing need for improved network performance and reliability. NaaS providers can offer businesses network solutions that can help improve performance and ensure reliable connectivity.

Network automation is becoming increasingly important in NaaS systems since it allows operators to provide more efficient and dependable network services. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are being used by NaaS providers to automate network administration chores. Network analytics is the practice of analyzing network performance and defining opportunities for improvement using data analytics tools & methodologies.

Market Growth

Some reasons are driving this expansion of the market, including increased acceptance of cloud-based services, the advent of virtualization technologies as well as increased demand for network automation. Apart from these factors driving the growth of the NaaS market include the rising demand for price effective & adaptable network results and expanding uses of mobile devices & IoT technologies.

Regional Analysis

North America will dominate the worldwide network as a service market. The North American market for NaaS solutions is the largest, owing to the widespread use of cloud computing and digital transformation projects. The region boasts a thriving IT infrastructure and a plethora of NaaS providers.

Competitive Landscape

In recent years, the NaaS market is anticipated to expand as a solution to rising cloud computing use, digital transformation, and developing technologies. As the industry develops, with startups joining the market and current firms increasing their offers, the market share of important players is expected to change. For instance, one of the market's biggest participants and providers of a wide range of networking solutions is Cisco Systems, Inc.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 11.5 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 115.5 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 26.7% North America Revenue Share 42% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

With the growing popularity of cloud computing, an increasing number of businesses are opting to outsource their IT infrastructure and services to third-party suppliers. For organizations who are wishing to shift their networking infrastructure to the cloud, NaaS presents a cost-effective and scalable solution. The advent of remote work has increased the requirement for safe and dependable connectivity among individuals operating from multiple places. NaaS delivers a scalable and adaptable solution that allows organizations to provide safe access to their network resources from anywhere in the globe.

Market Restraints

While NaaS providers provide a variety of security services, many organizations may be apprehensive to entrust their network infrastructure and sensitive data to a third-party supplier. Data privacy and security concerns may limit the expansion of the NaaS business. The majority of NaaS services are meant to be standardized and scalable, which may not fit the specialized demands of some organizations. This may hinder the use of NaaS in sectors that demand customized networking solutions.

Market Opportunities

SMEs frequently lack the means to invest in their networking infrastructure and may find NaaS solutions to be a cost-effective and scalable option. This category is expected to develop dramatically as more NaaS providers provide customized services to SMEs. The advent of 5G networks is projected to stimulate demand for high-speed, low-latency networking services. NaaS providers that can deliver 5G connection and related services are expected to enjoy substantial expansion in the coming years.

Report Segmentation of the Network as a Service Market

Type Insight

The market is divided into two categories: WAN-as-a-service and LAN-as-a-service. Among them, the WAN-as-a-service category is likely to be the most profitable in the worldwide network as a service, with the biggest revenue share of 66% and a projected CAGR of 33.6% over the forecast period. Customers have access to a wide area network (WAN) that covers various locations or regions because of the kind of NaaS service. Large organizations frequently employ WAN-as-a-service solutions to connect their offices or data centers in multiple geographical areas.

Enterprise Size Insight

The market is segmented into major enterprises and SMEs based on enterprise size. With a market share of 55% and a CAGR of 31.3% during the projected period, the large enterprise sector dominates the enterprise size category in the network as a service. Businesses in the high Enterprise category have a high number of workers and a large IT infrastructure, generally with several sites and complicated networking requirements. Large organizations frequently require sophisticated NaaS solutions, such as WAN-as-a-service, to connect their disparate sites and ensure secure and dependable network access.

Application Insight

The market is segmented into multiple applications, including WAN optimization, bandwidth on consumer demand, cloud, and SaaS connection, network access control, virtual private network, secure web gateway, UCaaS/video conferencing, and others. The cloud and SaaS connectivity category leads the market with a 24% revenue share and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period. Because of cloud and SaaS connectivity, the application uses NaaS solutions to enable safe and dependable communication between enterprises and cloud-based services like Software as a Service app.

Industry Vertical Insight

Market Segmentation

By Type

WAN-as-a-service

LAN-as-a-service

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

By Application

WAN Optimization

Bandwidth on Demand

Cloud and SaaS Connectivity

Network Access Control

Virtual Private Network

Secure Web Gateway

UCaaS/Video Conferencing

Other Applications

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Other Industry Verticals

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Amdocs

Megaport

Akamai Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Synnex Corporation

NEC Corporation

IBM Corporation

Palo Alto

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Network as a Service Market

In January 2022 , Cisco Systems announced the acquisition of Syntropy Technologies, a provider of AI-powered content moderation solutions. The acquisition is expected to help Cisco enhance its security and privacy capabilities for its NaaS offerings.

, Cisco Systems announced the acquisition of Syntropy Technologies, a provider of AI-powered content moderation solutions. The acquisition is expected to help Cisco enhance its security and privacy capabilities for its NaaS offerings. In November 2021, IBM Corporation announced the launch of IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, a new platform that offers NaaS solutions specifically designed for the telecommunications industry.

