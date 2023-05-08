Healio announces submissions open for 2nd annual Healio Honors

Thorofare, NJ, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healio has opened the call for submissions for their 2nd annual Healio Honors. The peer-to-peer recognition program aims to celebrate healthcare professionals who go above and beyond in their fields through patient care, research, advocacy and/or mentorship.

“Through practice, research, and the patient experience, healthcare professionals are creating a world where people trust them with their lives. That is powerful,” said Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, Healio’s Chief Content Officer. “With Healio Honors, we look forward to showcasing the stories of those who are inspiring the healthcare community, daily.”

Healio recognizes that powerful people create powerful outcomes. Healthcare professionals are encouraged to think of colleagues who embody that power:

P assionate

assionate O bservant

bservant W hole-hearted

hole-hearted E mpathetic

mpathetic Reliable

All US healthcare professionals are eligible to be Healio Honorees. Submissions are open through June 30, 2023. The Healio Honorees will be featured on Healio in late 2023.

To learn more or to honor a colleague, visit HealioHonors.com.

About Healio

Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, education and clinical guidance in support of their daily practice of medicine. An in-depth, clinical information resource, Healio brings together award-winning news reporting with expert perspectives, dynamic video, podcasts, question-and-answer columns, CME and other custom educational activities, blogs, peer-reviewed journals and a wide range of popular medical book titles all in one place. For more information, visit Healio.com.