The University of Saskatchewan earns championship title at CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge

TORONTO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Saskatchewan, Edwards School of Business showcased ethical excellence, claiming the well-deserved title of national champions following the seventh annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge. The winners were announced following the virtual competition finals on May 5, 2023.

“The purpose of the CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge is to serve CFA Institute’s mission by advancing an understanding of ethics, market integrity, and professional standards of practice in the next generation of investment management leaders. Competitors in this year’s Challenge showcased extraordinary critical-thinking and ethical decision-making skills throughout the competition,” says Ron Schwarz, CFA, Chair, CFA Societies Canada.

Each year, the CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge welcomes teams of post-secondary students across Canada to foster presentation skills, connect Canada’s emerging financial professionals with industry leaders, and establish a high standard of ethical decision-making for those entering the investment management profession.

The 2023 Ethics Challenge saw nearly 75 students across Canada from 18 Canadian university teams analyze and engage with ethical challenges that are representative of those they may encounter in their careers. The various teams were provided with an identical case study and tasked with identifying, explaining the nuances of, and offering solutions to ethical dilemmas according to the CFA Institute Code of Ethics & Standards of Professional Conduct​.

Schwarz adds, “One of the unique aspects of the Ethics Challenge is how students are provided with a ‘sandbox’ environment for developing their ethical decision-making skills, without the consequences of making errors that exist in the real world. Participants can then more confidently enter the financial industry with a strong foundation in the critical thinking required to help them navigate real ethical dilemmas in the financial industry.”

Hassan Mehdi, part of the championship team from the University of Saskatchewan, Edwards School of Business, along with Clark Aylward and Sarah Skoreyko, said, “We are incredibly proud to have won this national competition. Collaborating with our teammates on cases based on real-life situations was an exciting way to learn more about the financial industry. The CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge allowed us a unique opportunity to recognize and navigate ethical grey areas and effectively communicate our solutions through our presentations to a panel of experienced and knowledgeable investment professionals.”

About CFA Societies Canada

CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of the 12 Canadian member societies. It brings together these organizations to lead the investment profession in Canada by advancing the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadian society. For more information, visit www.cfacanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

