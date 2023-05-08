New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Containers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032901/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Smart Containers Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Containers estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 16.4% over the period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.7% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR
The Smart Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Ambrosus
- CA Technologies
- Docker Inc.
- Globe Tracker
- Google
- IBM Corporation
- Joyent
- Mesosphere Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nexiot AG
- Orbcomm
- Phillips Connect Technologies (Division of Phillips Industries)
- Rancher Labs, Inc.
- Red Hat, Inc.
- Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions (Robert Bosch GmbH)
- SeaLand (Maersk)
- Smart Containers Group AG
- Traxens
- ZillionSource Technologies Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Smart Containers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Global Positioning System (GPS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Global Positioning
System (GPS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cellular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Cellular by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy
(BLE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Smart Containers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS),
Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth
4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System
(GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN),
Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Smart Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System
(GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN),
Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Smart Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System
(GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN),
Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Smart Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System
(GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN),
Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Smart Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System
(GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN),
Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Smart Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System
(GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN),
Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System
(GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN),
Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS),
Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth
4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart
Containers by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart
Containers by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and
Food & Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System
(GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN),
Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart
Containers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide
Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System
(GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN),
Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Containers
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart
Containers by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and
Food & Beverages for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System
(GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN),
Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart
Containers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide
Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
