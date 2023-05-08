Biological Seed Treatment Market Anticipated to Grow $1.7 billion by 2025

Chicago, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biological seed treatment market size was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2020. The market is estimated to expand to USD 1.7 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% over the projected period. The global demand for biological seed treatment solutions is increasing as they ensure the farmers protect their potential yield quality by minimizing crop losses. MarketsandMarkets™ provides this information in its research report, titled Biological Seed Treatment Market Global Forecast, 2020-2025.

Key Industry Development:

With growing concerns about the impact of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers on the environment and human health, there is increasing demand for sustainable agriculture practices. Biological seed treatment offers a natural and eco-friendly alternative to chemical treatments.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2025 Forecast Period 2020 to 2025 CAGR 11.9% 2025 Value Projection USD 1.7 billion Segments covered Crop Type, Type, and Function Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, RoW

Key Takeaways:

The Microbial segment is projected to be the largest and fastest growing type of biological seed treatment market during the review period, in terms of value.

The biological seed treatment market is highly competitive, with numerous players operating in the industry. Key players include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Novozymes A/S, Syngenta Group, Corteva Agriscience etc.

North American showed a significant growth in the biological seed treatment market.

Drivers and Restraints:

Environmental concerns associated with chemical seed treatment.

The demand for biological seed treatment has significantly increased because of high awareness of their potential and the growing attention to the environmental and health risks associated with conventional chemicals. Chemical seed treatments are detrimental to the environment and pose a serious risk to pollinators. The neonicotinoid class of insecticides is considered highly toxic to honeybees. Microorganisms employed as active substances in pest management are recognized as generally safe for the environment and non-target species, in comparison with synthetic chemicals.

Can Government Regulations Boost This Market

The regulatory environment for active biological ingredients differs between countries and regions. Generally, authorities around the world recognize that biological seed treatment products are beneficial but different from chemical plant protection products. Moreover, this recognition has not necessarily led to consistent approaches in regulatory requirements or review processes. In some countries, biologicals are registered under specific legislation, or they may be registered in a similar manner as chemical plant protection products. At times, there are reduced data requirements, and other times there may be no well-defined process at all for their registration.

Segments:

The Microbial segment is projected to be the largest and fastest growing type of biological seed treatment market during the review period, in terms of value.

The biological seed treatment is categorized into two types namely microbial and botanicals. The microbial segment accounted for the largest share in the global biological seed treatment market due to the higher demand for biofungicides and bioinsecticides. These microbial seed treatments is carried out by beneficial microorganisms which can reduce the fertilizer and pesticide applications and increase the yields, at an economical price.

By crop, the corn segment accounted for the largest market share in the biological seed treatment market, in terms of value.

Among various crop types, the corn segment accounted for the largest market share due to the risen production of corn globally and this crop is the most popular cereal type due to its wide range of applications as feed, food, and industrial feedstock. Also, the corn crop is vulnerable to many infections by plant pathogens throughout the growing season and thus has much wider requirement for biological seed treatment methods.

Regional Insights:

The North American market for biological seed treatment is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable agriculture practices, as well as the growing demand for organic food. The United States is the largest market in this region, with a significant portion of its agricultural sector focused on organic and sustainable practices.

The European market for biological seed treatment is driven by the increasing focus on sustainable agriculture and the growing demand for organic food. The European Union has strict regulations on the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, which has led to the development of new and innovative biological seed treatment products.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market for biological seed treatment, driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable agriculture practices and the growing demand for organic food. China is the largest market in this region, with a significant portion of its agricultural sector focused on organic and sustainable practices.

The Latin American market for biological seed treatment is driven by the large agricultural sector and the growing demand for sustainable agriculture practices. Brazil is the largest market in this region, with a significant portion of its agricultural sector focused on organic and sustainable practices.

The Middle East and Africa market for biological seed treatment is growing, driven by the need to improve food security and the adoption of sustainable agriculture practices. Countries such as Egypt and South Africa have large agricultural sectors and are important markets for biological seed treatment.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Syngenta Group (Switzerland)

Corteva Agriscience (US)

Valent BioSciences (US)

FAQs:

What is the projected market value of the global biological seed treatment market?

The global biological seed treatment market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025.

What is the estimated growth rate (CAGR) of the global biological seed treatment market for the next five years?

The global biological seed treatment market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2020 to 2025.

What are the major revenue pockets in the biological seed treatment market currently?

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. R&D investments for the development of biological seed treatment and installation of new production capacities by key players are projected to drive the market growth in the next five years.

